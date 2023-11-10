Steelers-Packers Weekend: Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s been a long week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, ready to get back on the field this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers for their first game in 10 days. Over the weekend, Pittsburgh watched the AFC North follow the Steelers’ lead, the division going 4-0 in Week Nine. Now, the Steelers will look to start a winning streak against the Packers, who are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Rams. With two AFC North games on the horizon, Cleveland in Week 11 and Cincinnati in Week 12, the Steelers’ season is reaching its most critical point.

As always, we’ll be here to recap things from the weekend, win, lose, or draw.

Until then, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: Will the Steelers beat the Packers?

2 – After expressing his frustration the past week, will WR George Pickens catch a touchdown pass this weekend?

3 – Packers QB Jordan Love has been sacked four times in each of his last two games. Will he be sacked at least three times this Sunday?

4 – Will any of the Steelers’ safeties intercept a pass in this game?

5 – Who has more receptions: RB Najee Harris or TE Connor Heyward (or will they tie)?

Tiebreaker: Kenny Pickett’s passing yards plus Jordan Love’s rushing yards.

Recap of 2023 Week 9 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Cleveland Browns dominated Arizona Cardinals, 27-0 . Arizona traded Josh Dobbs and started rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune. Cleveland’s defense held Arizona to 58 total yards. Forty-five of 49 Steelers Depot respondents (91.9%) picked up an easy point.

Question 2: A healthy Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills, 24-18, last Sunday night. A majority of 28 to 49 respondents (57.1%) earned a point.

Question 3: The Baltimore Ravens dismantled the Seattle Seahawks, 37-3 . The Steelers got no help from the teams playing their AFC North rivals. But 39 of 49 Depot respondents (79.6%) earned a point for this question.

Question 4: Neither Lamar Jackson nor Joe Burrow threw an interception in their Week Eight games. Twenty-six of 49 respondents (53.1%) predicted the same number of interceptions for both quarterbacks.

Question 5: P.J. Walker played almost all the quarterback snaps in Cleveland’s previous three games. However, Deshaun Watson started and played nearly all of the Browns’ Week Nine snaps against Arizona. Walker played just six snaps to close out the game. He handed off each time and did not attempt a pass. Thirty of 49 respondents predicted Walker not throwing a touchdown pass .

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Browns Win? Bengals Win? Ravens Win? Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow More INTs? PJ Walker TD Pass? SD Consensus YES YES YES SAME NO Correct Answers YES YES YES SAME NO

A season-high 10 respondents swept the board by answering all five questions correctly and receiving 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points)! Bravo Six ring circus (201), Wes Lee (252), IC in Cincy (297), Peter-Petersen (301), Steven Small (328), Stone Age Tone (332), Ginko18 (340), Pghomer (373), DLFoot (382), and Beeze (388). The tiebreaker needed to determine this week’s winner was the 465 combined rushing yards by the Browns, Bengals, and Ravens. Beeze was the closest among the leaders to win the week! Our consensus was 333 combined rushing yards for the three AFC North teams.

Excellent job Beeze! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or new this season , opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

The week 10 winner will receive $75 since two previous winners kicked their share back into the pot.

After 9 weeks, Steelers D and GhotiFish remain in the top two spots. But the 10 bonus winners shook up the rest of the leaderboard. Steven Small, Ginko18, and Six ring circus climbed 14 spots into a tie for third place. Stone Age Tone returns to the leaderboard for the first time since Week Three. Beeze, Wes Lee, Peter-Petersen, and DLFoot are on the board for the first time this season. Great job! Five folks dropped off this week. Keep at it, folks, we’re just midway through the season. Plenty of time to displace the current leaders.

Here is 2023 Leaderboard after Week Nine:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Steelers D 49 First GhotiFish 42 Second Steven Small 41 Third (tie) +14 ginko18 41 Third (tie) +14 Six ring circus 41 Third (tie) +14 wa_steel 40 Sixth -3 Chris92021 39 Seventh (tie) -4 Andi B 39 Seventh (tie) -2 Buckeye Steel 39 Seventh (tie) -2 Deep_derp 39 Seventh (tie) -2 Lou Rock 39 Seventh (tie) +2 Beaver Falls Hosiery 39 Seventh (tie) +2 GreenBastard 38 13th (tie) -4 Pghomer 38 13th (tie) +15 IC in Cincy 38 13th (tie) +15 Douglas Prostorog 37 16th (tie) -11 Doc Ellis D 37 16th (tie) -3 Style Points 37 16th (tie) -3 *Beeze 37 16th (tie) +16 *Stone Age Tone 37 16th (tie) +16 *Wes Lee 36 21st (tie) +17 *Peter-Petersen 36 21st (tie) +17 Ted Webb 35 23rd (tie) -10 *DLFoot 35 23rd (tie) +19 John Pudine 34 25th (tie) -12 B&G 34 25th (tie) -8 Greg Payne 34 25th (tie) -8 Steely McBeam 33 28th (tie) -16 TommyG21 33 28th (tie) -6 Agustin-ARG 33 28th (tie) -6 Sunshine State Steel 33 28th (tie) -3

*New to Leaderboard