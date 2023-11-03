First November Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their Week Nine game against the Tennessee Titans, a 20-16 primetime victory. It took another late fourth quarter score to put the Steelers on top as WR Diontae Johnson scored his first TD in nearly two years. LB Kwon Alexander picked off rookie QB Will Levis in the final seconds to seal the victory.

With the win, the Steelers move to 5-3 on the season. This will be a chiller weekend to watch what the rest of the AFC North does, especially the first-place Baltimore Ravens. But the division is getting competitive across the board so last night was huge for Pittsburgh. As always, we’ll be recapping and breaking down the game every which way for you over the coming days.

Until then, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – With the Steelers having played, we can’t ask you for a game prediction. Instead, we’ll focus on the AFC North. So, will the Cleveland Browns beat the Arizona Cardinals?

2 – Will the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills?

3 – Will the Baltimore Ravens beat the Seattle Seahawks?

4 – Who throws more interceptions: Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow, or will they throw the same amount?

5 – Does Browns QB P.J. Walker throw a TD pass?

Tiebreaker: What will the combined rushing yards be for all of the three other AFC North teams this weekend?

Recap of 2023 Week 8 Jaguars Game Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Jacksonville Jaguars beat Pittsburgh 20-10 . Only 23 of the 57 (40.4%) Steelers Depot respondents predicted the favored Jaguars winning this game.

Question 2: Jacksonville intercepted two Mitch Trubisky passes. But Pittsburgh won the turnover differential, plus-one, with an interception and two fumble recoveries. A 48.2% plurality of respondents correctly picked the Steelers. Twenty-two of 56 respondents (39.2%) predicted a tie. And only seven (12.5%) said Jacksonville would win the battle despite leading the league in takeaways.

Question 3: This question pretty much was answered when a Jaguars defender drove Kenny Pickett into the ground and knocked him out of the game near the end of the first half. Pickett had thrown for 73 yards up to that point. Trevor Lawrence finished the game with 292 passing yards to easily outgain Pickett . Fifty of 56 respondents (89.3%) picked up a point.

Question 4: Diontae Johnson outgained Calvin Ridley, 85-83, in receiving yards. But the question was about George Pickens. Pickens scored a 22-yard touchdown but caught just one of five passes targeting him. Only 13 of 56 respondents (23.2%) picked Ridley outgaining Pickens . We need a better balance of targets between Diontae and George.

Question 5: Damontae Kazee was credited with five total tackles against Jacksonville. But the Steelers defense combined for three sacks and three takeaways. The combined six defensive splash plays edged Kazee’s tackles by one . Twenty-four of 56 respondents (42.9%) picked up a point.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Turnover Differential Pickett or Lawrence Pass Yards Pickens or Ridley Receiving Yards Kazee Tackles or Sacks/TOs? SD Consensus YES STEELERS LAWRENCE PICKENS KAZEE Correct Answers NO STEELERS LAWRENCE RIDLEY SACKS/TOs

Steelers Depot respondents only got two out of five correct!

No one swept the board by answering all five questions correctly and receiving 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points). But 6 folks missed just one question. Bravo IC in Cincy (115), 6 ring circus (110), Slim Stew (98), Agustin-ARG (95), Steelers D (79), and Deep_derp (57). The tiebreaker needed to determine this week’s winner was the 32 combined rushing yards by Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris. Deep_derp closest among the leaders to win the week! Our consensus was 102 combined rushing yards for the two running backs.

After eight weeks, Steelers D and GhotiFish remain in the top two spots. Chris92021 climbs two places into a tie for third with Wa_steel. Slim Stew and IC in Cincy reached the leaderboard for the first time this season. And J. returns after a 1 week absence . Three folks dropped off this week. Keep at it folks. Since Pittsburgh already played Thursday night, some folks might forget to answer giving you a chance to bypass them in the standings .

Here is 2023 Leaderboard after Week 8:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Steelers D 44 First GhotiFish 38 Second wa_steel 36 Third (tie) Chris92021 36 Third (tie) +2 Andi B 35 Fifth (tie) -2 Buckeye Steel 35 Fifth (tie) +2 Douglas Prostorog 35 Fifth (tie) +2 Deep_derp 35 Fifth (tie) +6 Lou Rock 34 Ninth (tie) -4 Beaver Falls Hosiery 34 Ninth (tie) -2 GreenBastard 34 Ninth (tie) -2 Steely McBeam 33 12th Doc Ellis D 32 13th (tie) -1 John Pudine 32 13th (tie) -1 Style Points 32 13th (tie) +2 Ted Webb 32 13th (tie) +2 Steven Small 30 17th (tie) -5 B&G 30 17th (tie) +1 ginko18 30 17th (tie) +1 Greg Payne 30 17th (tie) +1 6 ring circus 30 17th (tie) +6 Jeremy 29 22nd (tie) -4 TommyG21 29 22nd (tie) +1 Agustin-ARG 29 22nd (tie) +5 Sunshine State Steel 28 25th (tie) -2 Ratsotex 28 25th (tie) -2 hoptown 28 25th (tie) +2 Pghomer 27 28th (tie) -1 *J. 27 28th (tie) +4 *Slim Stew 27 28th (tie) +9 *IC in Cincy 27 28th (tie) +9

