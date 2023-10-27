Steelers Vs. Jaguars Weekend: Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a Week Seven upset road win against the Los Angeles Rams, a 24-17 victory. The Steelers’ offense again came alive in the fourth quarter. But the run game was better throughout and QB Kenny Pickett had his best game of the season.

The Steelers will stay at home this weekend when they host the 5-2 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are coming off a Week Seven win of their own, a Thursday night victory over the New Orleans Saints. They held off a late comeback to win, 31-24.

No matter the outcome, we’ll be here to cover the game for you. Until then, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: Will the Steelers beat the Jaguars?

2 – Pittsburgh and Jacksonville are both plus-six in the turnover differential this year. Which team has the better turnover differential in this game, or will they be the same? (options are Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Tie).

3 – Which young quarterback throws for more passing yards: Kenny Pickett or Trevor Lawrence?

4 – Who has more receiving yards: George Pickens or Calvin Ridley?

5 – Which will be greater: the number of Steelers sacks plus takeaways or Damontae Kazee’s tackles?

Tiebreaker: Combined rushing yards between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Recap of 2023 Week 7 Rams Game Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers win 24-17 . Never a doubt. A very slim 51.7% (31 of 60) majority of Steelers Depot respondents picked the winner.

Question 2: Minkah Fitzpatrick played in the box, leading the Steelers in tackles. He was targeted three times and allowed only one catch for 24 yards, according to the Pro Football Reference. Unfortunately, Fitzpatrick did not intercept a pass . A strong 81.7% majority (49 of 60) predicted no interceptions for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Question 3: Puka Nacua gained 154 receiving yards, but the Steelers defense shut down Cooper Kupp. He caught two-of-seven passes thrown to him for 29 receiving yards. Kupp finished well under 100 yards . Just 23.3% (14 of 60) respondents picked up a point on this question.

Question 4: The Steelers didn’t score one rushing touchdown. They scored three. Kenny Pickett, Jaylen Warren, and Najee Harris all scored touchdowns on the ground. A solid 75% (45 of 60) folks scored by predicting Pittsburgh scoring a rushing touchdown for the first time this season.

Question 5: Pat Freiermuth was placed on Injured Reserve in the days leading up to the game. Tight end Connor Heyward caught two-of-three targeted passes. Neither Darnell Washington nor Rodney Williams were targeted in the game. George Pickens led all Pittsburgh receivers with eight targets . Nearly 97% (58 of 60) got points for this gimme question. Still waiting for Mount Washington to get a target in the end zone.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Minkah Intercepts? Cooper Kupp >100 Yards? Steelers Rushing TD? More Targets: Pickens or Tight Ends? SD Consensus YES NO YES YES GEORGE PICKENS Correct Answers YES NO NO YES GEORGE PICKENS

Steelers Depot respondents got four out of five correct!

Eight folks swept the board by answering all five questions correctly and received 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points). Bravo John Pudine, Ted Webb, Wa_steel, Steelers D, GreenBastard, Deep_derp, GhotiFish, and Lou Rock. The tiebreaker needed to determine this week’s winner was Diontae Johnson’s 79 receiving yards . Lou Rock (88) edged Wa_steel (69) by one yard to win the week! Our consensus was 66 receiving yards by Johnson. A robust 18 people missed just one question.

Excellent job Lou Rock! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or new this season , opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

After seven weeks, Steelers D remains alone in first place. GhotiFish climbs seven places into second. And Andi B and Wa_steel in a tie for third. We have four newcomers to the leaderboard. Just one dropped off this week. Keep at it folks.

Here is 2023 Leaderboard after Week 7:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Steelers D 39 First GhotiFish 35 Second +7 Andi B 33 Third (tie) -2 wa_steel 33 Third (tie) +11 Chris92021 32 Fifth (tie) Lou Rock 32 Fifth (tie) +11 Beaver Falls Hosiery 31 Seventh (tie) -6 Buckeye Steel 31 Seventh (tie) -6 Douglas Prostorog 31 Seventh (tie) -2 GreenBastard 31 Seventh (tie) +14 *Deep_derp 30 11th +18 Doc Ellis D 29 12th (tie) -5 Steely McBeam 29 12th (tie) -5 *John Pudine 29 12th (tie) +24 Style Points 28 15th (tie) -6 Steven Small 28 15th (tie) -4 *Ted Webb 28 15th (tie) +28 B&G 26 18th (tie) -7 ginko18 26 18th (tie) -7 ManRayX 26 18th (tie) -2 Greg Payne 26 18th (tie) -2 Jeremy 26 18th (tie) -2 6 ring circus 25 23rd (tie) -9 Sunshine State Steel 25 23rd (tie) -2 TommyG21 25 23rd (tie) -2 Ratsotex 25 23rd (tie) -2 hoptown 24 27th (tie) -11 Steel_Man24 24 27th (tie) -6 Pghomer 24 27th (tie) -6 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 24 27th (tie) -6 *Agustin-ARG 24 27th (tie) +2

*New to leaderboard