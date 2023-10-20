Steelers Vs. Rams Weekend: Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to get back on the football field this Sunday when they travel west to take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM/EST. Their Week Six bye came at a great time for the group to get healthy. Several players are expected to return from injury including TE Pat Freiermuth, WR Diontae Johnson, DL DeMarvin Leal, OG James Daniels, P Pressley Harvin III, and others.

The Los Angeles Rams are a solid team who got back top WR Cooper Kupp two weeks ago. But they’re dealing with serious running back injuries to starter Kyren Williams and backup Ronnie Rivers. After the AFC North went 3-0 during the Steelers’ bye, a win by Pittsburgh this weekend would be huge.

As always, we’ll here to cover the outcome of this game for you guys win, lose, or draw.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Rams this Sunday?

2 – Minkah Fitzpatrick has yet to intercept a pass this season. Does he get his first this weekend?

3 – Rams WR Cooper Kupp has gone over 100 yards in his two games back from injury. Does he make it three in a row?

4 – The Steelers have not rushed for a touchdown this season. Will they finally do so in this game?

5 – Who has more targets? WR George Pickens or all the Steelers tight ends combined?

Tiebreaker: How many receiving yards does WR Diontae Johnson have in this game?

Recap of 2023 Week Bye Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Cincinnati scored touchdowns on its first two possessions. And the Bengals held on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 17-13. A healthy 73.7% (42 of 57) of Steelers Depot respondents predicted the Bengals winning.

Question 2: Baltimore scored on five of its first six possessions. Tennessee pulled within 21-16 late in the game. But Baltimore recovered the onside kick to win, 24-16. An even larger 88.9% (48 of 54) majority picked the Ravens to beat Seattle. Three folks responded after the Ravens kickoff but before the 1PM kickoffs so they got credit for the other questions.

Question 3: Cleveland played the favored San Francisco 49ers very tough. In a game with multiple players knocked out because of injuries and some questionable officiating, it came down to San Francisco missing a 41-yard field goal for the Browns to defeat San Francisco, 19-17. Just a single respondent predicted the Browns upsetting San Francisco.

Question 4: No head coaches were fired by the close of business Monday. Though the war drums are getting loud in New England. Almost everyone, 96.5% (55 of 57), picked up a point. Though some coaches made a case for a Week Six firing.

Question 5: Bengals running back Joe Mixon gained 38 rushing and 24 receiving yards. But Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews caught four passes for 69 yards to outgain Mixon, 69 to 62 total yards. Just 33.9% picked Andrews.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Bengals Win? Ravens Win? Browns Win? Head Coached Fired by Monday? More Yards: Mark Andrews or Joe Mixon? SD Consensus YES YES NO NO JOE MIXON Correct Answers YES YES YES NO MARK ANDREWS

Steelers Depot respondents got three out five correct!

Congratulations to Jeremy! He swept the board by answering all five questions correctly and received 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points). The tiebreaker was not needed to determine this week’s winner. But Jeremy even pegged that by predicting Miami scoring 42 points against the Carolina Panthers. The median response was not far off. Our consensus was 38 points scored by Miami. Seven folks missed just one question.

Excellent job Jeremy! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or new this season , opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

After six weeks, we have a four-way tie for first place! Andi B and Steelers D climbed two rungs to join Buckeye Steel and myself. Jeremy rocketed up 44 places to place on the leaderboard for the first time this season on the strength of his Week Six clean sweep. Just one person dropped off. But I’m sure Deep_derp will be back into the mix. Forty-two respondents have not missed a week. Keep answering folks!

Here is 2023 Leaderboard after Week Six:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Beaver Falls Hosiery 28 First (tie) Buckeye Steel 28 First (tie) Steelers D 28 First (tie) +2 Andi B 28 First (tie) +2 Chris92021 27 Fifth (tie) Douglas Prostorog 27 Fifth (tie) +2 Doc Ellis D 25 Seventh (tie) +1 Steely McBeam 25 Seventh (tie) +1 Style Points 24 Ninth (tie) +1 GhotiFish 24 Ninth (tie) +2 B&G 23 11th (tie) -6 ginko18 23 11th (tie) +2 Steven Small 23 11th (tie) +2 6 ring circus 22 14th (tie) -3 wa_steel 22 14th (tie) +1 hoptown 21 16th (tie) -1 ManRayX 21 16th (tie) -1 Greg Payne 21 16th (tie) -1 Lou Rock 21 16th (tie) +5 *Jeremy 21 16th (tie) +44 GreenBastard 20 21st (tie) -6 Steel_Man24 20 21st (tie) -6 Sunshine State Steel 20 21st (tie) Pghomer 20 21st (tie) TommyG21 20 21st (tie) J. 20 21st (tie) Ratsotex 20 21st (tie) ValyrianSteelerJedi01 20 21st (tie)

*New to Leaderboard