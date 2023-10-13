Steelers Bye Weekend: Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enjoy their bye week thanks to a 17-10 Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens. It sure wasn’t pretty but these games never are. Regardless, it pushed the team to 3-2 on the season and into first place in the AFC North. Now, we’ll see where things stand as they come out of their bye with eyes toward the Los Angeles Rams in Week Seven.

1 – With the Steelers off, let’s go around the division. Will the Bengals beat the Seahawks?

2 – Will the Ravens beat the Titans?

3 – Will the Browns beat the 49ers?

4 – Will any NFL head coach be fired on Monday after Week Six?

5 – Who has more yards – Ravens TE Mark Andrews or Bengals RB Joe Mixon?

Tiebreaker: How many points will the Miami Dolphins score against the Carolina Panthers?

Recap of 2023 Week 5 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers prevail over the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10. For the first time this season, we collectively predicted a loss. A minority of 36.7% (22 of 60) Steelers Depot respondents foresaw the Steelers winning this game.

Question 2: Lamar Jackson had at least one receiver drop a pass in the end zone. A couple more dropped on the field of play that may have led to scores. So sad, but Jackson failed to throw a touchdown pass for the third time this season. Joey Porter Jr.’s interception was the only Lamar Jackson pass caught past the goal line. Only 16.7% (10 of 60) Depot respondents scored points by saying Jackson would throw more interceptions than touchdowns .

Question 3: I waited until Tuesday night. Matt Canada remains on the Steelers staff . A solid 80% (48 of 60) got this right.

Question 4: George Pickens gained 146 total yards on his own. And Jaylen Warren had 79 yards on his own. Combined Warren and Pickens easily outgained Najee Harris and Allen Robinson II by 225 to 69 yards from scrimmage. A strong 83.3% (50 of 60) majority picked the correct combination.

Question 5: It took until the fourth quarter, but the Steelers reached the red zone twice in the game. Chris Boswell finished both possessions with field goals. Ironically, the touchdown drive does not count as a red zone visit since Kenny Pickens’ touchdown pass to George Pickens was from the 41-yard line. An impressive 46.7% (28 of 60) got this correct. In fact, the mean response was two. Impressive job!

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? L. Jackson More INTs than TDs? Canada Still OC Tuesday More Yards: Najee/A Rob or Warren/Pickens Steeled RZ Trips SD Consensus NO NO YES WARREN & PICKENS 2 Correct Answers YES YES YES WARREN & PICKENS 2

Steelers Depot respondents got three out five correct!

Congratulations to BurghBoy412, Chris92021, and Doug Prostorog! All three answered all five questions correctly and received 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points). The tiebreaker needed to determine this week’s winner. Kenny Pickett came into the game averaging just over 200 passing yards per game this season. He threw for 224 passing yards against the Ravens. The median Steelers Depot response was close at 223 yards. BurghBoy412 predicted 179 passing yards. Chris92021 closer with 215 yards. But Doug Prostorog the closest with 223 yards .

Excellent job Doug Prostorog! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or, new this season , opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

After five weeks, yours truly is in a tie at the top with Buckeye Steel. Lots of scoring this week leading to nine folks joining the leaderboard for the first time this season. Just two folks dropped off. Make sure to answer this Bye Week. Lots of folks play hooky thinking it’s a free weekend. Take advantage by answering every week to bypass the transient responders.

Here is 2023 Leaderboard after Week Five:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Beaver Falls Hosiery 25 First (tie) Buckeye Steel 25 First (tie) +2 Steelers D 24 Third (tie) -2 Andi B 24 Third (tie) B&G 23 Fifth (tie) -2 *Chris92021 23 Fifth (tie) +17 *Douglas Prostorog 22 Seventh +29 Doc Ellis D 21 Eighth (tie) -2 Steely McBeam 21 Eighth (tie) -2 Style Points 20 Tenth -4 6 ring circus 19 11th (tie) -2 GhotiFish 19 11th (tie) -1 ginko18 18 13th (tie) -1 Steven Small 18 13th (tie) -1 hoptown 17 15th (tie) -3 ManRayX 17 15th (tie) -3 GreenBastard 17 15th (tie) +1 Steel_Man24 17 15th (tie) +1 *Greg Payne 17 15th (tie) +7 *Wa_steel 17 15th (tie) +7 Sunshine State Steel 16 21st (tie) -5 Pghomer 16 21st (tie) -5 Deep_derp 16 21st (tie) -5 *Lou Rock 16 21st (tie) +1 *TommyG21 16 21st (tie) +1 *J. 16 21st (tie) +1 *Ratsotex 16 21st (tie) +15 *ValyrianSteelerJedi01 16 21st (tie) +15

