Steelers Facing Potential Playoff-Swinging Game Sunday Against Browns

Sunday’s matchup is the biggest game on the schedule for the Pittsburgh Steelers because it’s the next one, but it also is a big game overall because of its AFC North and AFC playoff implications.
According to Pro Football Focus’ playoff picture and predictor, the Steelers have a 60% chance of making the playoffs entering Week 11, thanks to a 6-3 record. That playoff chance percentage for the Steelers has them behind just five teams in the AFC: the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.
Depending on the outcome Sunday against the Browns, it will be the biggest swing in playoff percentage for the Steelers, according to PFF. With a win, Pittsburgh’s playoffs chances jump to 79%. With a loss, Pittsburgh’s playoff chances fall to 46%. According to PFF, no team in the NFL has more at stake in Week 11 than the Steelers.
That doesn’t come as all that much of a surprise, considering the Steelers and the Browns are in the midst of the race for the AFC North division crown and are in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.
A win Sunday for the Steelers would push them to 7-3 on the season, including a sweep the Browns, giving them their third win in the division in three games while providing them with the key head-to-head tiebreaker. Should Pittsburgh win on Sunday, the Browns would fall from a currently 69% playoff chance all the way down to 50%, leading the Steelers to surpassing them in the AFC picture.
While it’s hard to truly state one way or another if a Week 11 matchup has that big of an impact on the AFC playoff race — there will be seven more games remaining — it’s a key matchup between the Steelers and Browns for a number of reasons from a rivalry perspective. Add in the AFC North standings and the playoff picture, things get heightened quite a bit.
It’s a big game because it’s the next one, but it’s also a big one for the division and playoff chances.