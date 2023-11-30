Article

Steelers-Colts Game Date And Time Announced

Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, which was listed as TBD on the schedule, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. That means that Pittsburgh will have back-to-back Saturday games, as they’ll also play the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the schedule update.

The Steelers will play the second game of the day, following the Minnesota Vikings heading to Cincinnati to play the Bengals at 1:00 p.m. The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions will play at 8:15 that night. All three of those games will air on NFL Network. KDKA will carry the Steelers-Colts game in the Pittsburgh market, per KDKA Sports Producer Jared Barton.

Pittsburgh will be facing a Colts team that is currently 6-5 with QB Gardner Minshew. Indianapolis also may be without star RB Jonathan Taylor for the game, as he is dealing with a thumb injury. Pittsburgh will play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 and New England Patriots in Week 14 at Acrisure Stadium before they travel to Indianapolis for a road tilt with the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Playing on Saturday means Pittsburgh won’t have a short week ahead of Week 16, which is a bonus. Pittsburgh last played on a Saturday on Christmas Eve last year, a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium. That was the game where Franco Harris had his number retired and Kenny Pickett and George Pickens connected for a last-minute touchdown to give the Steelers a victory and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Steelers’ last trip to Lucas Oil Stadium came in Week 12 of the 2022 season, a 24-17 Pittsburgh win. Benny Snell Jr. led the way for Pittsburgh with 12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. The Steelers will look to get their second win in as many years in Indianapolis behind a revamped offensive coaching staff with Eddie Faulkner at offensive coordinator and a ground game with Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris that is finding its stride in the second half of the season.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!