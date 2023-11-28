Colts RB Jonathan Taylor To Undergo Thumb Surgery, Hopes To Return In 2-3 Weeks

The Indianapolis Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor for the foreseeable future with the standout running back scheduled to undergo thumb surgery, according to The Athletic’s James Boyd, who covers the Colts.

Boyd’s report comes after Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay told The Athletic that his star running back will undergo thumb surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles. According to Irsay, Taylor hopes to return to the lineup in two-to-three weeks, and there is no decision yet on the Reserve/Injured List for the running back.

BREAKING: Jonathan Taylor will undergo thumb surgery tomorrow in LA with the hope that he can return in 2-3 weeks, #Colts owner Jim Irsay tells @TheAthletic. https://t.co/pJDoeGZ9CS — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 28, 2023

#Colts owner @JimIrsay confirms the injury and tells @RomeovilleKid that Jonathan Taylor will have surgery tomorrow and miss a couple weeks. Source says no decision on Injured Reserve yet. It’s possible and will be decided later this week. https://t.co/2AvUKXGxRD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2023

The decision to have thumb surgery comes after the Colts evaluated the injury that Taylor sustained Sunday in a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Previously, Colts ESPN beat writer Stephen Holden reported that Taylor landing on the Reserve/Injured list was “on the table.” The Colts are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the two teams are in the AFC playoff picture at the moment.

Talked to Jonathan Taylor after Sunday’s game and got no indication he was hurt. As it turns out, he has a thumb injury (as @RapSheet said) and while there have been no decisions, injured reserve is on the table, I’m told. It’s definitely a legit injury: https://t.co/vYAa6UjfJf — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 28, 2023

Taylor has had an up-and-down season for the Colts. The NFL MVP candidate in 2021 missed the early portion of the 2023 season while in a contract dispute with the Colts, requesting a trade while recovering from an ankle injury. Eventually, Taylor and the Colts agreed to a new contract, putting the standout running back into the lineup under first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

After his return, Taylor helped former a terrific 1-2 punch with running back Zack Moss. On the year, Taylor has rushed for 414 yards and four touchdowns on 100 carries and put together a 91-yard performance with two touchdowns on 15 carries in Week 12 against the Buccaneers.

Now, with the Colts sitting at 6-5 on the season and in the thick of the AFC playoff race — Indianapolis currently holds the No. 7 seed and final Wild Card spot — they’ll be without Taylor. Indianapolis is set to take on the Tennessee Titans in AFC South play on Sunday in Week 13 before then traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 14. The Colts then hosting the Steelers in Week 15.

Moss is no slouch behind Taylor though. Acquired via trade from the Buffalo Bills last season for running back Nyheim Hines, Moss has rushed for 672 yards and five touchdowns on 141 carries this season and has added 18 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown. Moss sits 10th in the NFL in rushing yards on the year.