Report: Colts Activate RB Jonathan Taylor From Reserve/PUP, In Line For Week 15 Matchup With Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts are getting a huge boost moving forward offensively as star running back Jonathan Taylor has been activated from the Reserve/PUP list after missing the season’s first four games while recovering from an ankle injury.

Taylor’s activation from Reserve/PUP means the standout running back, who led the NFL in rushing in 2021, will be available to play in Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, and puts him in line to be on the field for the Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Prior to landing on Reserve/PUP with the Colts with the ankle injury, Taylor had a bit of a messy offseason. After stating in April that he was happy in Indianapolis and would play out his contract honoring the rookie deal that he signed, Taylor changed agents and then changed course, getting into a standoff with the Colts over his contract, ultimately demanding a trade.

The Colts gave him permission to seek a trade, but Taylor and his agent, Malki Kawa, couldn’t find a trade, leaving him in Indianapolis.

Though the Colts could still trade the disgruntled running back, he stated to reporters earlier in the week after returning to practice in full that he’s committed to the Colts and is looking forward to getting back onto the field.

That will occur on Sunday for Indianapolis, which will give the Colts a boost. In his career, Taylor averages 5.1 yards per carry.

Taylor struggled in 2022, running for 861 yards as he dealt with injuries. He played in just 11 games coming off a 2021 season where he was a first-team All-Pro with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. He also led the NFL with 2,171 yards from scrimmage.

Against the Steelers in his career, Taylor has rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries in two matchups. He also has three catches for 12 yards in matchups against Pittsburgh. The Colts are 0-2 with Taylor against Pittsburgh.

We’ll see if he’s still a Colt come the Week 15 matchup, but for now it’s a major weapon added back to the roster, giving Pittsburgh something to be concerned with when the time comes.