Steelers-Browns Game To Be Shown In Most Of Country

After last week’s contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers wasn’t shown in many markets, this week’s matchup between the Steelers and the Cleveland Browns has a much larger reach, according to 506 Sports. It just released this week’s coverage map.

It will be the game most widely shown across the country in the 1 p.m. window, covering the entire Northeast and down the East Coast and into parts of Georgia. The game will also be shown in large swaths of the Midwest and up North, although the Las Vegas Raiders-Miami Dolphins game will be shown in most of Colorado and all the way west into parts of California. Pittsburgh’s game is highlighted in red below.

Both Pittsburgh and Cleveland come into this one at 6-3, the Steelers coming off a win over the Packers and Cleveland pulling off a come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens, who lead the AFC North. Cleveland got some bad news this morning though, as it was announced that its starting QB Deshaun Watson would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Watson’s injury means that journeyman and former Temple Owl P.J. Walker will get the start against Pittsburgh with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson backing him up.

The Browns have been decimated by injuries this season, with Watson, RB Nick Chubb and OT Jack Conklin all sidelined for the season. Pittsburgh beat Cleveland in the team’s first matchup in Week Two and enters on a two-game winning streak. But anything can happen in divisional matchups, especially with Pittsburgh going on the road. Compounding the difficulty of a road game are the recent struggles of QB Kenny Pickett ahead of facing Cleveland’s stout defense. It’s a game that’s going to be up for grabs on Sunday.

It should be a good one to watch, and most of the country will have the option to do so. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis are on the call for Pittsburgh, a broadcast duo that Steelers fans have gotten used to hearing this season.