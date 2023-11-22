Steelers-Bengals Game To Be Broadcast To Majority Of Country

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. That should include being able to watch the Steelers’ Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. in a majority of markets across the country outside of the Pittsburgh area.

According to the broadcast coverage map from 506sports.com, the Steelers-Bengals game Sunday will be broadcast to a majority of the country in the early CBS window. The Jaguars-Texans will be broadcast to big markets in the South in that same window.

Though the matchup doesn’t have the same star power as expected prior to the season with the Bengals missing quarterback Joe Burrow, it is still a pivotal one in the AFC North. The Bengals are coming off of a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 11, while the Steelers are coming off a frustrating 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, leading to the team firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada Tuesday.

Cincinnati will start backup quarterback Jake Browning against the Steelers. It will be his first career start in the NFL.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn will be on the call for CBS in Steelers-Bengals, marking the third straight game that the CBS announcing team is assigned to the Steelers.

Sunday’s NFL schedule is a bit lighter this week due to three games on Thanksgiving — Packers-Lions, Commanders-Cowboys and 49ers-Seahawks — as well as one game on Black Friday, that being Dolphins-Jets on Amazon.

In the late CBS window Sunday, the East Coast will see Eagles-Bills, while the West Coast will see Raiders-Chiefs.

On FOX, Saints-Falcons will be broadcast to a large portion of the country in the early window, while Browns-Broncos will be broadcast in the late window before Ravens-Chargers is seen on Sunday Night Football.