CBS Announcer Crew Named For Steelers-Bengals Game

For the third straight week, a game featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers will be called by the CBS crew of Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn.

Sunday’s Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road will feature the top CBS early-window crew in Eagle, Davis and Washburn with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

That poor trio, having to watch the Steelers for a third straight week.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn will once again call the Steelers Week 12 game against the Bengals for CBS. That will make three in a row for them. #Steelers #NFLpic.twitter.com/QqFPdL22uE — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 20, 2023

The crew of Eagle, Davis and Washburn is largely considered one of the “A-team” crews alongside Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. That crew will be on the call on Thanksgiving Day for Washington-Dallas.

Pittsburgh is coming off a rather frustrating 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on the road, a game that Eagle, Davis and Washburn saw in person. The Steelers’ offense was rather disastrous outside of running back Jaylen Warren, while the defense couldn’t find that one final stop despite dominating throughout the game. Pittsburgh sits at 6-4 on the season and needs to pick up a win over the Bengals to not only get back on track but continue to hold down a spot in the AFC playoff picture.

Cincinnati is coming off a rather difficult week overall, having not only lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football to fall to 5-5, but also losing star quarterback Joe Burrow for the season with a torn ligament in his wrist. Backup Jake Browning will likely be the starting quarterback for the Bengals on Sunday in Week 12.

This will be the first meeting between the two this season. Last season, the two teams split the season series with Pittsburgh winning the season-opener, 23-20, in overtime before then losing to the Bengals in Week 11, 37-30, at Acrisure Stadium.