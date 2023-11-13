CBS Announcer Crew Named For Steelers-Browns Game

There will be a familiar crew on the call for a familiar matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns this Sunday for a Week 11 AFC North showdown.

CBS announced Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and sideline reporter Evan Washburn will call Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Browns. It’s one on the network’s top crews, though the true “A-team” will be in Buffalo where Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will call the Bills-Jets contest.

For both the Steelers and Browns, this is a critical matchup. Both teams come into the week at 6-3, having won yesterday. Pittsburgh held off a Green Bay Packers comeback with two critical fourth-quarter interceptions, including the game-sealer by S Damontae Kazee. The Steelers have found their running game, rushing for 205 yards in the victory as RBs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris dominated behind an offensive line that consistently got a strong push.

The Browns used a major comeback to secure one of their biggest wins of the season. Once trailing the Baltimore Ravens 24-9, they stormed back and won on a game-winning field goal as time expired. After struggling in the first half and dealing with an ankle injury, QB Deshaun Watson was excellent in the third and fourth quarters, finishing the day with 213 yards passing and a touchdown. The Browns’ defense is one of the best in football and used a pick-six by CB Greg Newsome to help kick-start their comeback.

Pittsburgh leads the season series 1-0 after beating Cleveland, 26-22, in Week Two. Beating them again would make it hard for the Browns to pass the Steelers in the AFC North the rest of the season. On the year, the Steelers are 2-0 in the AFC North and getting to even four wins inside the division could be enough to put the team in the playoffs and make a run at the division crown.

Eagle is a longtime broadcaster and one of the best in the business. He’s called plenty of Steelers games this season, including Sunday’s game between Pittsburgh and Green Bay.