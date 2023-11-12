Watch: Damontae Kazee Calls Game, Picks Off Packers On Final Play

It was another heart attack-inducing moment, but the Pittsburgh Steelers did just enough to beat the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon in a 23-19 win. With three seconds left, the game came down to the literal final play when S Damontae Kazee stepped in front of a QB Jordan Love pass to clinch the victory.

Take a look at the play.

Pittsburgh’s secondary continued to struggle on the final drive, kicking things off by allowing a 46-yard completion to rookie WR Jayden Reed that immediately put Green Bay into Steelers’ territory. They continued to march downfield and got to Pittsburgh’s 16-yard line with three seconds left.

Love heaved the ball down the right seam but Kazee stepped in front and returned it to the Steelers’ sideline, where a skirmish broke out. But the game was over, the game was won, and Pittsburgh is 6-3. The Steelers still have plenty of issues, especially with their pass defense, but they made enough plays to come out with another victory.