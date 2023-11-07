Schefter: Cardinals ‘Hoping’ To Open 21-Day Practice Window For RB James Conner This Week

One day after getting standout quarterback Kyler Murray back as the starting quarterback coming off a torn ACL suffered last December, more positive news is rolling in for the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday morning.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are “hoping” to open the 21-day practice window this week for veteran running back James Conner, who is currently recovering from a knee injury and is on the Reserve/Injured list.

In addition to preparing Kyler Murray to play Sunday vs. Atlanta, the Cardinals also are hoping to open the practice window for RB James Conner, who has been on injured reserve the past four games recovering from his knee injury. So two key Cardinals both are on their way back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2023

Conner suffered the knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 8, putting the veteran running back on the shelf two days later, keeping him out the last four games.

Prior to the injury, Conner was off to a great start in 2023. Through the Cardinals’ first five games, Conner racked up 364 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries, averaging an eye-opening 5.4 yards per carry, which was on pace to be a career high.

Should Conner have his 21-day practice window opened this week by the Cardinals as Schefter reports, that would put him in line to be back in the lineup for the Dec. 3 trip to Pittsburgh to take on his former team in the Steelers.

Conner is in his third season in Arizona and has had an impressive stint with the Cardinals since leaving the Steelers as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season.

Midway through his third year with the Cardinals, Conner has rushed for 1,898 yards and 24 touchdowns on 453 attempts, adding another 91 receptions for 705 yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to signing with the Cardinals, Conner spent four seasons in Pittsburgh after being a third-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh by the Steelers. In his four seasons with the Steelers, Conner — who is an inspirational story after beating cancer — rushed for 2,302 yards and 22 touchdowns on 532 carries in the Black and Gold, adding another 124 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns.

Conner made a Pro Bowl in 2018 after stepping into the starting lineup as former star running back Le’Veon Bell held out. Conner had 12 rushing touchdowns that season and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.