Reports: Ex-Steelers RB James Conner Out Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner, now with the Arizona Cardinals, is out multiple weeks with a knee injury, according to multiple Tuesday morning reports.

Cardinals’ RB James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered Sunday vs. the Bengals and he now is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2023

#Cardinals RB James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks because of the knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the #Bengals, per sources. A blow to Arizona, which claimed Tony Jones Jr. off waivers to help fill the void. pic.twitter.com/iwAylOxMLN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2023

Conner has yet to be placed on injured reserve, which would require him to miss the next four games, but it appears he has a good chance to land there.

Drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he was a great talent with a feel-good story. He attended Pitt and beat cancer, getting the chance to stay local when the Steelers called his name. When healthy, he was a successful back in Pittsburgh, making the Pro Bowl in 2018 in a 12-touchdown season. But health has always been his biggest obstacle.

As a Steeler, he never played an entire season. In that 2018 season, he appeared in only 13 games. In 2019, he was limited to just 10 and in 2020, he played in 13 of them.

Pittsburgh let Conner hit free agency the following year, drafting RB Najee Harris in the first round instead. Conner signed with the Arizona Cardinals. He had a big season, playing in 15 games with 15 rushing touchdowns, making his second career Pro Bowl. In 2022, he finished with 782 yards rushing and seven scores in 15 games.

Through the first five games of this season, Conner was averaging an excellent 5.4 yards per carry and two touchdowns. But he suffered the knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on this powerful run that will now knock him out for the next several weeks.

James Conner injured his knee on this awkward play. HC Jonathan Gannon said today Conner is "feeling okay" but didn't provide additional details. Situation to monitor ahead of Week 6 against the Rams pic.twitter.com/zPahDbyk7B — Matthew Betz (@TheFantasyPT) October 9, 2023

Pittsburgh is slated to play Arizona in Week 13, a Dec. 3 kickoff. If Conner misses only four games, he’ll return by then. But without clear knowledge on the extent of his knee injury, and given his lengthy injury history, Conner’s return isn’t guaranteed.

Until he’s healthy, the Cardinals will turn to Emari Demercado as the team’s lead back. He’s carried the ball 14 times for 48 yards and a touchdown this season, finding the end zone in Week Five’s loss.