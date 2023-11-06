Report: Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray Set To Make Return To Lineup Sunday Against Falcons

Though the Arizona Cardinals are 1-8 on the season, they might be getting a major boost in Week 10 as standout quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his return to the lineup, according to a report from NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz.

Jonathan Gannon announces Kyler Murray will start for the #AZCardinals Sunday vs the #Falcons, IF all goes well in practice this week. Gannon says Murray will take the reps with starters this week. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) November 6, 2023

Cardinals’ first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon announced Monday during his session with the media that Murray will take reps with the starters throughout the week leading up to the matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, and that “if all goes well” Murray will be back under center as the starting quarterback in Arizona.

Murray is slated to be activated from the Physically Unable To Perform list on Wednesday, according to Cardinals’ team website reporter Darren Urban.

Gannon: Kyler Murray will start Sunday against the Falcons if he looks good through the week. Murray will be activated from PUP on Wednesday. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 6, 2023

With Murray set to return to the starting lineup Sunday, that puts him in line to be under center when the Arizona Cardinals travel to Pittsburgh on December 3 to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.