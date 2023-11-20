Report: Veteran S Eric Rowe Signs With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be adding veteran safety Eric Rowe to their organization today. Per The Trib’s Chris Adamski, Rowe has a locker inside the team facility, meaning a move should be announced by later today.

As Adamski notes, this is likely a practice squad add. Rowe worked out for the team on Friday and will add veteran safety depth in relief of the long list of injuries the Steelers are dealing with. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick hasn’t practiced since injuring his hamstring in Week Eight; SS Keanu Neal was placed on IR Saturday with a rib injury, meaning he’ll miss at least three more games; and S Elijah Riley suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

With those three players unavailable, Pittsburgh finished yesterday’s game with just three healthy safeties: Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, and Trenton Thompson. Thompson was elevated from the team’s practice squad while Killebrew has largely been a special teamer throughout his Steelers career.

Rowe, a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, has appeared in 100 career games. Now 31 years old, he spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, appearing in 14 games and making six starts.

Pittsburgh’s interest in Rowe dates back to when he came out of college. The team held a pre-draft visit with him back in 2015. That year, the Steelers drafted Bud Dupree in the first round before looking for secondary help in Round Two. Rowe came off the board several selections ahead of their second-round selection and the Steelers drafted CB Senquez Golson, who became arguably the biggest bust in team history as injuries prevented him from ever playing a down for the team.