Report: LB Shaq Leonard To Visit Cowboys This Week

We don’t yet know where free agent LB Shaq Leonard will sign. But we have an idea of his next stop. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, Leonard is set to visit the Cowboys sometime this week, though an exact date is not known.

With Mike McCarthy saying the Cowboys have interest in Shaq Leonard, a source close to the situation says Leonard will visit the Cowboys this week. A specific date hasn't been finalized. @dmn_cowboys — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 26, 2023

Following Leonard being waived by the Indianapolis Colts and clearing waivers, the Cowboys were one of two teams – the Philadelphia Eagles the other – immediately linked to him. Dallas has a need at inside linebacker after losing Leighton Vander Esch for the season in early October.

Many have speculated the Pittsburgh Steelers could get involved given their injuries at inside linebacker, losing Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander for the season. The team has been collecting recently retired linebackers on its roster, signing Blake Martinez off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad and bringing back Myles Jack to the practice squad. For the second-straight game, Mykal Walker started next to Elandon Roberts and helped contain the opposing running game. The Bengals shut down and held to just 25 yards rushing. Working on a backup quarterback making his first start, that wasn’t their plan.

Perhaps the play of Walker and especially Roberts will give the team confidence to roll with the pair for the rest of the season, leaning on Martinez and Jack as veteran insurance. But Leonard has a great resume, is only 28 years old, and still racked up 65 tackles in nine games this season before the Colts moved on from the three-time Pro Bowler. By all accounts, he’s a great person who served the Indianapolis community, even after being waived.

With a talent like Leonard’s out there, even if injuries have sapped his best football, it’s possible Pittsburgh gets involved. That is, unless the Cowboys sign him on the spot sometime this week. Leonard should have a new home within a week as he helps some team gear up for a stretch run.