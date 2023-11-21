Colts Waive LB Shaquille Leonard, Could Steelers Have Interest?

In a surprise move Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts waived former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, ending a six-year tenure with the franchise.

Leonard, a second-round draft pick out of South Carolina State in the 2018 NFL Draft, had been vocal about his lack of playing time and usage in recent weeks. Now, his time in Indianapolis comes to an end, putting an experienced linebacker on the waiver wire.

Indy, I thank you 💜 pic.twitter.com/VxMa1VU2IA — Darius Shaquille Leonard (@dsleon45) November 21, 2023

Should a team place a claim on Leonard, he’d be owed $6.11 million the rest of the 2023 season, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

After that, Leonard is set to earn $16.1 million in 2024, $19.1 million in 2025 and $19.6 million in 2026.

If a team were to claim Shaq Leonard off of waivers, it would owe him $6.11M for the remainder of this season. He's under contract through 2026, due as follows:

2024: ~$16.1M

2025: ~$19M

2026: ~$19.6M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 21, 2023

Leonard was set to be part of the Colts when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. But Tuesday’s surprising news ends that, putting the former standout linebacker on the street.

With his large salary still owed this season and over the ensuing three seasons, there’s a good chance that Leonard passes through waivers, making him available to sign wherever he wants as a free agent. The Steelers currently do not have enough cap space to place a claim on Leonard and his $6.11 million owed the rest of the season.

One such place he could land should he pass through waivers is Pittsburgh, where the Steelers have a significant need at the position after losing Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander to season-ending injuries in Weeks Nine and 10. Pittsburgh has attempted to address the position in recent weeks with the signings of Mykal Walker and Myles Jack to the practice squad and Blake Martinez to the 53-man roster Tuesday.

But Leonard would be an upgrade, even if he has lost a step at 28 years old due to previous back and ankle injuries. The Steelers had plenty of interest in Leonard in advance of the 2018 NFL Draft, hosting him as a pre-draft visit.

On the season, Leonard played 454 snaps for the Colts, grading out at a 60.3 from Pro Football Focus, including a 64.3 against the run and a 56.4 in coverage. He’s a three-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time second-team All-Pro linebacker. He’s also earned four trips to the Pro Bowl in his career and led the NFL in tackles in 2018 and forced fumbles in 2021.

Leonard previously signed a five-year, $99.25 million contract, including a $52.5 million guaranteed extension with the Colts, making him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL in August 2021. Were he to be claimed, there is no guaranteed money left on his contract after this season, though there is a roster bonus each of the next three seasons.

We’ll see if Leonard is claimed, or if he passes through waivers. At 28 years old, he believes he still has a lot of football left.