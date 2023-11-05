Report: Diontae Johnson Fined $25,000 For Blasting Refs After Jaguars Game

Though it comes as no surprise, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson’s wallet is lighter for the comments he made about the officials following the team’s Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to PFT’s Mike Florio, Johnson has been fined $25,000 by the league for his overt criticism of the refs following the Steelers’ 20-10 loss.

From Florio:

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league fined Johnson $25,000 for his remarks, which included a suggestion that the officials ‘must’ve got paid good today or something.’”.

Speaking to reporters in the locker room after the game, Johnson didn’t hold back his thoughts on the officiating, implying the refs wanted the Jaguars to win and were on the take.

“They cost us the game,” Johnson said about the referees. “They wanted them to win, they was calling, everything was in their favor. They were getting every little call. But it is what it is.”

Diontae Johnson is NOT happy about the refs pic.twitter.com/s6GgfuHzun — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 29, 2023

Johnson continued his rant during the interview, calling for refs to be fined for their bad calls.

“They must have got paid good today, or something, but that field goal, that hurt us. Coming into the half, we needed that,” he said. “That field goal hurt us. They was calling some stupid stuff. They should get fined for calling that, for making worse, terrible calls, stuff like that. That’s how pissed I am.”

If you’re going to get fined, at least get your money’s worth. Johnson certainly did.

Johnson was referring to a slew of questionable calls throughout the game, specifically in the final two minutes of the half. The refs did not flag Jacksonville for a potential roughing the passer on QB Kenny Pickett, a play on which he was injured. Jaguars’ defensive tackle Adam Gostis has been fined for the hit, essentially the league admitting it should’ve drawn a flag.

And they strangely ruled offsides on Steelers OG Isaac Seumalo on a 56-yard Chris Boswell field goal, wiping out the make. Boswell missed from 61 yards out. In his postgame press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said he had never seen that call in his 17 years as Steelers’ head coach.

Here is the post halftime look by CBS at the Steelers penalty on the FG that was flagged for offsides on Isaac Seumalo #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/QLPgDWvxez — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 29, 2023

After the game, even former NFL refs disagreed with the call. Mike Pereira said officials aren’t instructed to make that type of call on field goals, only on offensive plays, while Gene Steratore said “you don’t go there” in flagging Pittsburgh for that. Based on the video above, the validity of the call is even in question.

Though Johnson was understandably frustrated, making those kinds of comments about the refs was sure to draw a fine. And a hefty one. Still, it’s far less than what RB Jaylen Warren has been tagged with twice this season, calling into question how sensible the league’s fining system really is.