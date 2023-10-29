‘They Cost Us The Game:’ Diontae Johnson Rips Officials Following Loss

There were a few calls in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that were a little bit questionable, including an offsides on OG Isaac Seumalo that wiped out a Chris Boswell field goal at the end of the first half. WR Diontae Johnson was not happy with the officials, telling reporters including Mike DeFabo of The Athletic that the refs wanted the Jaguars to win.

“They cost us the game,” Johnson said about the referees. “They wanted them to win, they was calling, everything was in their favor. They were getting every little call. But it is what it is,” Johnson said via DeFabo.

Diontae Johnson is NOT happy about the refs pic.twitter.com/s6GgfuHzun — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 29, 2023

It was not a banner day for the officiating crew, led by Alan Eck. Things got off to a rough start with a poor pass interference penalty on CB James Pierre on Jacksonville’s opening possession, and other questionable calls included a roughing the passer penalty against Steelers S Keanu Neal. That call looked even more egregious when there was no roughing called against Jaguars DE Adam Gotsis after he drove Kenny Pickett into the turf on the play he got injured.

At the end of the day though, the Steelers weren’t good enough. The offense struggled throughout the day, and you aren’t going to win many games with just ten points on the board. The referees didn’t help matters, but the Steelers simply got outplayed by the Jaguars today. That’s the reality of the matter.

Pittsburgh has a quick turnaround now and will need to get their head right for Thursday, where they’ll take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh could be without Pickett in that game, as he didn’t return today after suffering a rib injury. Even though it’s a frustrating loss, it’s one the Steelers need to quickly move on from. They ran into a Jaguars team that was on fire, now winners of five straight, and a team that made enough to plays to win. The Steelers struggled to move the ball for much of the game, and that’s what cost them the game, moreso than the officiating.

But it’s understandable that players are upset when they see a double standard on the field. For Pittsburgh to get called for ticky-tacky pass interference and roughing the passer calls and the Jaguars to get away with a lot, including the hit on Pickett, is frustrating.

NFL officiating is what it is, and today it was bad, but so were the Steelers. It’s not a great combination when the refs are hurting you and the team is hurting themselves with poor offense, but they’ll need to get things turned around and take their mind off this one quickly.