Pelissero: Titans’ WR DeAndre Hopkins Expected To Play Thursday Night

After missing practice Wednesday with a toe injury and being listed as questionable, Tennessee Titans’ veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, according to an early Thursday morning report from NFL Network insider Tom Peliserro.

#Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins — who didn’t practice Wednesday because of a toe injury and is officially questionable — is expected to play tonight against the #Steelers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2023

Hopkins is coming off of a three-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eight, and was a key target for rookie quarterbkac Will Levis in his first start, so having him on the road in a hostile environment for Levis’ first road start is a big boost.

Hopkins was the only Titans player listed as questionable entering the Week Nine Thursday night matchup against the Steelers. Prior to missing Wednesday’s practice with the toe injury, Hopkins was a limited participant on the estimated injury report both Monday and Tuesday on the short week.

Against the Falcons in Week Eight at home, Hopkins hauled in four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns, finding the end zone on plays of 16, 47 and 61 yards in the 28-23 win. On the season, Hopkins has hauled in 31 receptions for 504 yards and three touchdowns, and has two 100-yard games in his last three outings.

With Levis making his second straight start — and first on the road — having their top weapon in the passing game will be huge for the Titans. Hopkins will find himself matched up against the likes of rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and veteran Patrick Peterson on Thursday night at cornerback, while veteran Levi Wallace remains questionable with a foot injury that kept him out in Week Eight against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his career against the Steelers, Hopkins has played the Steelers twice and has 10 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown. He had six receptions for 108 yards in a 30-23 loss to the Steelers on Oct. 20, 2014 at then-Heinz Field, and then had four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in a 34-6 loss to the Steelers at home on Christmas night, 2017.