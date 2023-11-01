Steelers Week Nine Wednesday Injury Report: Kenny Pickett Will Start, Cam Heyward Full Participant

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their final injury report of the week ahead of the team’s Week Nine Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans. After holding the team’s first and only true practice of the week, the Steelers ruled FS Minkah Fitzpatrick out and CB Levi Wallace questionable.

All other players are without game statuses. QB Kenny Pickett was a full participant and will start in tomorrow’s game.

Wallace was limited on Wednesday, the only player besides Fitzpatrick to not practice fully. DL Cam Heyward and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. practiced in full. Because they remain on IR, they do not have to receive game statuses and their availability for tomorrow’s game is still unknown. They may or may not be activated and play.

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring – Out)

Limited

CB Levi Wallace (Foot – Questionable)

Full

QB Kenny Pickett (Rib – No Status)

S Damontae Kazee (Hand – No Status)

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Knee)

DL Cam Heyward (Groin)

Pickett vowed to reporters yesterday that he was going to play in tomorrow’s game. On Monday, Mike Tomlin said Pickett would be a game-time decision and that his functionality during today’s practice would be the biggest factor into whether he would play against the Titans. He suffered a rib injury late in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and didn’t return to the game, telling reporters he attempted to re-enter but that he couldn’t make the throws necessary to help the team. Clearly, the team saw enough from him today to leave him without a game status.

On Monday, Fitzpatrick was ruled out by Tomlin after suffering a hamstring in the first quarter of the Jaguars’ game. Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal will be the team’s starting safeties while Miles Killebrew is expected to play in dime packages.

Heyward and McFarland remain on IR. They can be activated anytime before 4 PM/EST tomorrow and placed on the team’s 53-man roster. Tomlin didn’t rule out either playing against the Titans. Both have been out since Week Two following the team’s opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh currently has 52 players on its 53-man roster.

If Wallace sits, Patrick Peterson will see the bulk of the team’s reps at right cornerback. James Pierre will see a role in dime packages. Wallace missed the Week Eight game due to the injury.

The Steelers kick off against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium at 8:15 PM/EST.