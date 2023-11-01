Titans Week Nine Wednesday Injury Report: Ryan Tannehill Out, DeAndre Hopkins Questionable

The Tennessee Titans released their final injury report ahead of their Week Nine matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they will be down three starters on Sunday in QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle), CB Roger McCreary (hamstring) and OT Chris Hubbard (concussion). WR DeAndre Hopkins, who was listed as questionable on the estimated injury report both Monday and Tuesday, did not practice on Wednesday and is questionable.

In addition to the three starters ruled out, S Mike Brown was also ruled out with an ankle injury. CB Anthony Kendall (knee), is off the injury report with a full practice today, as is RB Derrick Henry (ankle). DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), RB Tyjae Spears (ankle) and WR Chris Moore (personal) will also suit up.

Tennessee is also getting TE Josh Whyle (concussion) back. Whyle missed the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eight. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) is also off the injury report, as is DL Denico Autry, who had rest days earlier in the week but logged a full practice today.

The recent injury news means that QB Will Levis will make his second career start after throwing for four touchdowns in his debut against Atlanta. Three of those touchdowns were to Hopkins, and his questionable designation coupled with the fact that he didn’t practice in any capacity today leaves his status in doubt. Mike Vrabel expressed hope in his press conference yesterday that McCreary could return this week, but that won’t be the case.

The Titans are a bit banged up, but they’re riding high after their win over the Falcons and Levis’ performance in his NFL debut. Regardless of who’s on the field, it’ll be a tough game for Pittsburgh.