Schefter: Chiefs Trading CB L’Jarius Sneed To Titans

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to heading from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans. According to a tweet from Adam Schefter late Friday night, the Chiefs are trading Sneed to the Titans, ending weeks of speculation over Sneed’s future destination.

Trade: Chiefs are finalizing a deal to send franchise CB L’Jarius Snead to the Titans, per league sources. Chiefs are expected to receive a 2025 3rd-round pick, in addition to a 2024 7th-round pick flop, while Snead will sign a new contract. Trade is pending physical for Sneed. pic.twitter.com/GWjyKAgxZq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2024

Per Schefter, the Titans will send a 2025 third round pick in April’s draft while the two teams will swap 2024 seventh round picks. As Schefter indicated, Sneed is likely to receive the long-term contract extension he’s been seeking and the key reason why the Chiefs are trading him.

UPDATE (11:14 PM): Per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Sneed is set to sign a four-year, $76 million deal with $55 million guaranteed. However, full contract details will determine how much of that guarantee is for skill versus injury. Initial values are often inflated.

Sources: Here are the terms on L'Jarius Sneed’s new contract extension with the #Titans: $19M APY over 4 years

$55M guaranteed MASSIVE 💼 https://t.co/swZliQ9vyk — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 23, 2024

Tennessee has been rumored as a trade partner for weeks but a potential deal was reportedly held up by the compensation the Chiefs would get back. After tagging him earlier this month, the Chiefs gave Sneed’s camp permission to talk to teams and seek a trade. While a valuable asset to their defense, the Chiefs chose to pay DT Chris Jones over Sneed and their cap situation made it hard to keep both.

On paper, the Steelers were viewed as a potential fit, especially early in the month given their need at corner. But the high cost of Sneed’s likely extension coupled with the compensation to get him made the odds of Pittsburgh doing a deal unlikely. Those chances were reduced after the team acquired Donte Jackson in the Diontae Johnson deal, giving them a starting corner opposite Joey Porter Jr. for at least the 2024 season.

Sneed is regarded as one of the game’s top cornerbacks. He’s started 33 games over the last two years, recording five interceptions while playing solid man coverage on his side of the field. A two-time Super Bowl champ with Kansas City, he and the Chiefs’ secondary played a strong game in Super Bowl 58’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.

A fourth round pick out of La Tech in the 2020 NFL Draft, L’Jarius Sneed has appeared in 57 career games, starting 54.