Pelissero: LB Cole Holcomb Out For Season With Knee Injury

Though it comes as little surprise, Pittsburgh Steelers LB Cole Holcomb will miss the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury suffered in Thursday night’s win over the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Per Pelissero, Holcomb was discharged from the hospital on Friday after staying overnight as a precaution. He will soon need surgery.

#Steelers LB Cole Holcomb has been discharged after spending the night in the hospital as a precaution because of the serious knee injury he suffered Thursday night. Holcomb is out for the season and will need surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery. A significant loss… pic.twitter.com/Kaup7hgTLc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2023

Pelissero does not detail the specific nature of the injury but it’s obviously serious. Steelers safety Keanu Neal collided with Holcomb over the middle during the first half of last night’s game, smacking into Holcomb’s left knee. He immediately clutched it and was carted off the field. Announcer Al Michaels said the injury was so severe they weren’t going to show a replay, though the Amazon broadcast did play one immediately after the play happened.

The good news is, as Pelissero noted, Holcomb is expected to make a full recovery. Hopefully he’ll be ready for training camp next year but right now his timeline is obviously unclear.

Holcomb, 27, has started in all eight games for the Steelers and entered the Titans game second on the team with 52 tackles. His first season with Pittsburgh will end with him recording 54 tackles, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts will be tasked to replace him in more every-down roles. Alexander has made splash plays the last two weeks, forcing a fumble against the Jacksonville Jaguars and recording the game-sealing interception last night against Tennessee. It’s possible second-year linebacker Mark Robinson also sees more defensive playing time. He’s logged just four defensive snaps this season.

Holcomb signed a three-year deal with the Steelers this offseason after spending four seasons with the Washington Commanders. The team figures to soon place him on IR and open up a spot on its 53-man roster.