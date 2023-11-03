Cole Holcomb Carted Off With Potentially Serious Knee Injury Against Titans

UPDATE: No surprise, but Holcomb was officially ruled out with a knee injury

#Steelers LB Cole Holcomb suffered a knee injury and will not return to tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 3, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Cole Holcomb appeared to suffer a knee injury at the end of a 29-yard reception by Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins during the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s Week Nine matchup with the Titans.

#Steelers LB Cole Holcomb is down on the field after getting hurt by his own teammate. pic.twitter.com/xrTKUQypTm — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) November 3, 2023

Holcomb rolled up at the end of the play clutching his knee and appeared to be in immediate pain. The cart came out to take Holcomb off the field, which is not a good sign. It appears Holcomb, who has been really good for the Steelers this season, suffered a serious injury. After spending four seasons with the Washington Commanders, Holcomb joined Pittsburgh as. a free agent last offseason. He had 54 tackles after his two tonight on the season, with four tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed.

Holcomb also suffered a minor foot injury in Week Seven against the Los Angeles Rams, but this injury appears to be much more severe. Pittsburgh’s three-man inside linebacker rotation of Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander is now down to two. We’ll see if second-year linebacker Mark Robinson takes on a bigger role.

Hopefully, Holcomb’s injury isn’t as serious as it looks, but it definitely didn’t appear to be good. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.