‘One Of The Best Performances He’s Had As NFL Player’: PFF Brad Sees Confidence In Kenny Pickett’s Game Against Bengals

In the first game of the post-Matt Canada era in Pittsburgh, second-year Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett put together arguably his best performance of his career.
That might not be much of a coincidence.
Against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 12, Pickett completed 24-of-33 passes for 278 yards, completing a handful of explosive plays in the process. He took advantage of the middle of the field with tight end Pat Freiermuth and hit some downfield shots to Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, leading to a balanced, consistent offensive attack in the 16-10 win.
For Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, it was Pickett’s best performance he’s had in the NFL, and it was in large part due to the confidence the second-year quarterback had throughout the game, something that he didn’t exactly have in the last month or so before the change at offensive coordinator.
Appearing on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show Tuesday, Spielberger praised Pickett’s performance.
“You mentioned that confidence, and that’s a word that I think applied to Kenny Pickett maybe more than any other player. His footwork was much calmer and quieter. …I really think he just trusted what he saw. He got the ball out quickly, literally hit the last step of his drop one hitch, ball out. It was very accurate,” Spielberger said, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “The deep ball to Diontae Johnson on the right sideline was a beauty. I think he had a couple of George Pickens one that was caught, the corner route in the fourth quarter, and I think the one where Pickens laid out and didn’t catch it. I actually think it was a perfect pass. He just kind of slowed down the middle of his route.
“But there was a bunch, and like I said too, maybe attacking the middle of the field or not attacking the middle of the field wasn’t really Kenny. It was more Canada just not dialing things up to that portion of the field or Kenny not being confident throwing there. But he was throwing up the seam and between the numbers all day long. I thought it was one of the best performances he’s had as an NFL player.”
Hard to argue against that.
In the win over the Bengals, Pickett graded out at a 91.6 overall from Pro Football Focus. He averaged 8.4 yards per pass attempt on the day, which was his second-best mark of the season. Pickett also had four big-time throws against the Bengals, including two on third down.
Those four big-time throws were half of his season total to date. Pickett also had an 8.5-yard average depth of target on the day, which was a very strong number overall.
Pickett’s confidence was very clear right from the start. He opened his day with a big throw up the seam, connecting with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 24-yard gain. He wasn’t done there, either, hitting Freiermuth for a 29-yard gain over the middle and then Johnson for a 39-yard gain and Pickens for a 43-yard gain.
As Spielberger stated, Pickett was quick and decisive with the football, which isn’t what he has shown in recent weeks. As soon as his back foot hit the top of his drop, he was ripping it. That was very encouraging to see. He saw the route concepts develop, was confident in his ability to make throws, and played fast and free.
Hopefully he can continue to build off that moving forward. Things are looking up right now for the second-year signal caller.