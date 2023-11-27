Film Room: Kenny Pickett Comes Through With Strong Performance On ‘Weighty Downs’

Throughout the season, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has talked time and time again about “weighty downs” and how important they are in games. That means third downs, getting off the field defensively, or continuing drives by converting on third downs.

More often than not throughout the season, the Steelers haven’t been able to perform all that well on the “weighty downs” on offense. That changed on Sunday in the first game following the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Co-offensive coordinators Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan, along with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett had a great plan for third downs, and the Steelers executed at a high level on those “weighty downs.”

That is especially true for Pickett, who was outstanding on third downs. According to Pro Football Focus, Pickett completed 10-of-14 passes on third down in the 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, throwing for 165 yards. He added two big-time throws and had an impressive passer rating of 110.7.

That’s coming up strong in weighty moments.

Kenny Pickett on 3rd down vs. the Bengals: 10/14

165 yards

2 big-time throws

As a team, the Steelers were 8-for-17 on third down, while the Bengals were just 2-for-10.

Pickett started his big day on third down with a 10-yard completion to backup tight end Connor Heyward on a 3rd and 12 on the Steelers’ first drive. It was a checkdown that failed to move the chains, but it got Pickett into a comfortable spot from a processing and decision-making standpoint. That carried over into the second drive of the game for the Steelers.

Staring down a key 3rd and 14, Pickett ripped a strike up the middle of the field to tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 29-yard gain.

Pickett made a similar throw on the first play of the game, so the confidence was there.

Pickett does a great job of looking left at the snap, causing the safety on the right side of the defense to slide out and give help over the top on Diontae Johnson. That movement created with Pickett’s eyes opened up the middle of the field.

Freiermuth was able to run past the dropping linebacker easily, and Pickett ripped the throw for the big first down.

Top-notch read and throw here early in the game, leading to an impressive day on third down.

On the following drive, Pickett found himself in a 3rd-and-3 situation. He took advantage with another explosive play.

Seeing single-high coverage and press-man coverage on the outside on Johnson, immediately Pickett knows he’s going to take a shot, much like he did in the win over the Tennessee Titans. Same play call, too.

Pickett does a good job with his eyes at the snap again, looking middle of the field to Freiermuth, holding the single-high safety for just a second. That allows him to unload the ball to Johnson down the right sideline.

Pickett throws a perfect pass here, dropping it into the bucket to Johnson for a 39-yard gain, moving the chains.

Though the drive stalled, the Steelers got a field goal out of it in the end, in large part thanks to the big strike from Pickett to Johnson.

Pickett was quiet after that on third down, misfiring on his next two third-down attempts in the first half.

Coming out of the locker room though, Pickett was on a heater on third downs.

On the Steelers’ first drive of the second half, Pittsburgh faced a 3rd and 5 from its own 41-yard line.

Pickett connected with wide receiver Calvin Austin III for 5 yards, moving the chains.

Nice little switch release here from the Steelers to get Austin, in the slot in the bunch formation, a free release to the outside. The Bengals do a good job of communicating to pass things off out of the switch release, but Austin wins quickly against Bengals defensive back Jalen Davis, creating enough space on the out route for Pickett to put the ball on him.

Good route concepts, good read from Pickett, ball was out as soon as he hit the top of his drop, and it led to a first down.

Same series for Pickett, this time facing a 3rd and 4 just inside Cincinnati territory.

Once again, as soon as his back foot hits the top of his drop, he rips it, this time to Freiermuth on the quick curl, moving the chains.

Freiermuth has a good feel for finding soft spots in the zone, and he did that here, gaining just enough ground to get past the sticks. He doesn’t push it, sits in the soft spot and shows Pickett his numbers, making the catch and moving the chains.

Three plays later, Pickett and Freiermuth connected again on a 3rd and 6 from the Cincinnati 25-yard line.

Really nice concept here from the Steelers, one that leads to a quick, easy completion.

Freiermuth and George Pickens are in a stack after Freiermuth motions over. The Steelers utilize the natural pick play that Pickens creates just by running off the line. Freiermuth stays right behind him and then snaps off the out route past the sticks. Pickett knows where he’s going pre-snap and as soon as his back foot hits the top of his drop, the ball is out, and the chains are moving.

Quick, decisive, good ball placement.

Very next drive, Pickett and the Steelers are facing a 3rd and 9 from their own end.

Nothing fancy here as the Steelers call a shallow crossing route for Johnson. He takes advantage of the cushion provided in the slot from cornerback Mike Hilton, runs away from the coverage and catches a dart from Pickett, moving the chains.

Pickett sees it and rips it. It’s a bit low, but Johnson makes a great hands catch, moving the chains.

Same drive, facing a 3rd and 8, Pickett makes arguably his best throw of the day.

Adjusting the protection at the line after seeing the pressure look the Bengals give, Pickett knows exactly where he wants this ball going pre-snap. Single-high safety, favorable matchup for Pickens in the slot.

Slot fade, for the win.

That is a dime from Pickett. Perfectly placed, in stride to Pickens for a 43-yard gain, eventually leading to another Pittsburgh field goal, making it a 13-7 game.

Pittsburgh later added one more field goal to make it 16-7 before the Bengals kicked a late field goal to make it a closer final score line than the game actually was.

After struggling much of the season to make key throws on third down to convert in the weighty moments and sustain drives, Pickett had a fantastic day against the Bengals in that area of the game. The Steelers provided him with answers offensively from a route-concept standpoint, and Pickett executed at a high level.

Very encouraging day for the second-year quarterback, especially on the money downs. More of that moving forward, please.