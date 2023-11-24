NFL Network Analysts Predict Monster Games For Kenny Pickett, Jaylen Warren Sunday

After moving on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, firing the much-maligned coordinator midway through his third season with franchise, things could be looking up for the offense of the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Though the system remains the same, a new play caller in veteran coach Mike Sullivan could breathe some new life into a stagnant offense, especially in the passing game.

Former NFL quarterback David Carr, now an analyst for NFL Network, certainly sees that being the case.

Having worked with Sullivan during his time with the New York Giants as a backup quarterback, Carr sees the Steelers’ passing game having a huge week with Sullivan pushing all the right buttons for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett against the Bengals.