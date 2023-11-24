Schrager: Sunday Will Be ‘The Jaylen Warren Game’ As ‘Steelers Stay Alive’ In AFC North Hunt

The Steelers travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sunday, coming to town without their former offensive coordinator Matt Canada. He is no longer with the team after being relieved of his duties on Tuesday morning. The combination of QB Coach Mike Sullivan and RB Coach Eddie Faulkner will attempt to scheme up an offense and help Kenny Pickett get into a rhythm early as the young quarterback has struggled mightily throughout the season.

On the other sideline, the Bengals are going to try and overcome some adversity themselves, having lost starting QB Joe Burrow for the season due to a wrist injury, thrusting backup Jake Browning into a starting role. Many are hoping that Pittsburgh will be able to open things up offensively with Canada no longer calling the plays, allowing Pickett to turn it loose and post increased passing yardage totals and throw for multiple scores. However, Peter Schrager on GMFB gave his prediction of what’s going to happen come Sunday afternoon, believing that we’ll see another low-scoring affair with budding star RB Jaylen Warren stealing the show.

“This game right here, I’ll tell you right now the final score will be 16-10,” Schrager said on GMFB. “One of these two teams will come out on top because the running game was better than the other one. I’m gonna say this is the Jaylen Warren game and the Steelers stay alive in this thing.”

Mad Minute ⏰ What we're looking for in the Steelers @ Bengals game #HereWeGo #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/NOB8WnzcyC — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 24, 2023

Warren has been on an absolute tear the last three weeks, carrying the ball 35 times for 318 yards (9.1 YPC) and two touchdowns while adding eight catches for 50 yards during that span. He’s the most efficient back in football right now, posting a 6.2 YPC average. The former undrafted free agent has ripped off big runs like we saw last week against the Browns on his long touchdown run to kick off the second half and also has gashed opposing defenses with multiple explosive runs. Warren runs with a blend of burst and explosiveness and quickly scoot into the second level of the defense. He also has the strength and power to bounce off tackles, winning the Angry Runs award GMFB hands out every week for his stiff arm against Cleveland last weekend.

Jaylen Warren runs ANGRY pic.twitter.com/Yvem5y5fj0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 19, 2023

Warren and teammate Najee Harris prepare to take on a Bengals defense that is bleeding yards to opposing running games. Cincinnati ranks second worst in football in rush yards allowed per game (138.3) while having the 30th-ranked rushing offense. That’s normally not a recipe for success as the Bengals haven’t been able to get RB Joe Mixon going all season, the 2021 Pro Bowler being one of the least-efficient backs in the league this year.

That shapes up well for the Steelers, who should look to exploit the Bengals’ poor run defense and keep the Warren train running hot, seeing as he’s been their best playmaker over the last month of the season. Pittsburgh definitely needs to get the passing game going and see what Pickett can do now that he is no longer being under Canada’s influence. But giving 10-15 touches to Warren in this game should be a priority for the Steelers as they look to go to 7-4 and stay within striking distance of the AFC North crown.