Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 998)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 998 on this Monday afternoon, I discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers finally eclipsing the 400-yard mark in the first game following Matt Canada’s departure and how I won’t be sold on the offense until it does it consistently and scores more points.
