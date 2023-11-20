Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 991 on this Monday afternoon, I discuss Pittsburgh Steelers ILB Mark Robinson logging zero defensive snaps against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 and what that means.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 991)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9403483479
6bc9mw6n