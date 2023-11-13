Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 984 on this Monday, I talks about the Pittsburgh Steelers sustaining success despite unsustainable point and yardage differentials and the importance of the next two games on their schedule.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 984)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8923499869
