Joey Porter Jr. Shadows Ja’Marr Chase With Success In Win Over Bengals

Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. stated that he was hoping to get to shadow Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the Week 12 matchup at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Porter stated “let’s do it” when it came to a potential matchup with Chase. Credit to the Steelers for giving Porter the opportunity. He took it and ran with it.

According to Next Gen Stats, Porter had a great day against the Bengals’ star, allowing just two receptions for 36 yards on 24 routes. Porter was aligned on Chase on 85.% of routes run from the Bengals’ wide receiver on the afternoon, including press coverage on 41.7% of the snaps (10 total routes.

On top of shadowing Chase, Porter rarely gave up much separation to the Bengals’ receiver, allowing an average of just 0.9 yards on the two targets.

Joey Porter lined up against Ja'Marr Chase on 24 of 28 routes (85.7%), aligning in press coverage on 10 routes (41.7%). Chase caught both of his targets with Porter as the nearest defender, with both coming in tight windows in man coverage.#PITvsCIN | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/VL7BIheibI — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 26, 2023

Though Chase hauled in both targets against Porter, he was largely taken out of the game by the Steelers’ rookie cornerback. Chase had a 25-yard catch in the third quarter against Porter, and also had an 11-yard catch, but overall Porter erased him from the game.

That’s a testament to the development that Porter continues to undergo in the Steelers’ defense, taking on the top matchups each and every week and running with them.

When not covering Chase, Porter had some success, too. He had a key breakup on a third-down throw, coming off of coverage against Chase to knock the ball away from wide Andre Iosivas, showing off his football IQ on the play.

He’s very clearly the Steelers’ shutdown corner moving forward, the one that gets the top matchups each and every week. The fact that he keeps having as much success as he’s having in those premier matchups so early in his career is very encouraging.