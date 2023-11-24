Joey Porter Jr. To Shadow Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase In Matchup: ‘Let’s Do It’

Over the last few weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has taken on some significant matchups, including shadowing Tennessee’s DeAndre Hopkins and Cleveland’s Amari Cooper.

That will continue on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals and star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Speaking with reporters from inside the locker room of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Porter stated that he expects to shadow Chase in the Week 12 matchup, according to a tweet from the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski.

Joey Porter Jr expects to shadow Ja’Marr Chase on Sunday. He said he never went to a game in Cincinnati when his dad was a player or coach, so sounds like his first trip into The Jungle — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 24, 2023

That doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering how the Steelers have handled things in recent weeks since Porter became a full-time starter.

Against the Titans and Hopkins, Porter shut down the future Hall of Famer, allowing just one reception for 17 yards. Then, in the matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Porter allowed just two receptions for nine yards. Against Cleveland and Cooper, Porter had some issues, allowing four receptions for 34 yards as Cooper won consistently against press coverage.

The tests won’t stop this week, either. Porter gets to match up against Chase, one of the best receivers in the league. On the season, Chase has 71 receptions for 833 yards and six touchdowns, though he had just two receptions for 12 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 after Joe Burrow was injured. He did have a touchdown on one of those two catches though.

Porter spoke highly of Chase, according to video via 93.7 The Fan.

“I feel like he’s an overall athlete; he’s a good player. He’s been in the league for a long time. I’m just excited for this matchup. I feel like I’ve been preparing for it, so let’s do it,” Porter said of the matchup with Chase.

#Steelers Joey Porter thinks he will shadow JaMarr Chase on Sunday pic.twitter.com/6lSG8BiuGv — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 24, 2023

Even with Jake Browning making his first career start for the Bengals, Chase won’t be a forgotten piece in the offense. He’s the top receiver for the Bengals, and with Browning playing the entire second half against Baltimore last week, he took a number of shots down the field to Chase. That will continue Sunday after a full week of preparation.

It’ll be a tough task for Porter. Chase has elite-level speed, is a tremendous route runner and is a dangerous piece after the catch. He’s going to give up some receptions, but it will be paramount for Porter to tackle well. The Steelers can’t afford to allow a short completion from Browning to Chase to wind up in an explosive play.

The matchup is one that Porter not only wants, but is going to be given moving forward, according to defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

“Well, I think if you want to be a corner in this league that matches up with guys you got to be ready for that every week. That’s what he has to do,” Austin said to reporters Thursday, according to the official transcript provided by the team. “So it’ll be no different than the other weeks. He’ll get himself ready, prepare, and we’re hoping he goes out and has a good week. I don’t think it’s any different because you’re going to play great receivers every week.

“This week is another one, and he is a great one.”