Joey Porter Jr. Named To CBS All-Rookie Team

In what was considered a deep cornerback draft class, Pittsburgh’s Joey Porter Jr. has stood out above most others. Now receiving regular playing time, Porter was named to CBS Sports midseason All-Rookie team. As written by Chris Trapasso, Porter has been exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping for.

“Another rookie cornerback who was slowly brought along in September, Porter Jr. has now finally settled in a full-time role and has played like he should’ve been there all along — three pass breakups and a pick along with just three catches allowed on 14 targets in his coverage area. Receivers haven’t been able to shake Porter Jr. early in his NFL career in Pittsburgh.”

As noted, Porter began the year in a limited role. Over the first month, he only played in dime packages and due to game circumstance, blowout losses to San Francisco and Houston, he hardly saw the field. Even then, he still found a way to make plays, utilized on high-leverage downs with key stops in Week Two’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

Beginning in the second half of the team’s Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens, Porter’s role began to increase. By Week Six, he logged 53 snaps and in Week Seven, he earned his first start. While not perfect, it was a solid performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We broke down one series where his coverage led to a sack, incompletion, and he made an open field tackle on third and long.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Mike Tomlin confirmed Porter has done enough to be the Steelers’ starter. An obvious statement to make and injuries have helped open the door, CB Levi Wallace battling a foot injury, and his status for tonight’s game against the Tennessee Titans is uncertain. Porter could see plenty of top WR DeAndre Hopkins, coming off a three touchdown performance in last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie QB Will Levis has a strong arm and the Titans’ passing game last week focused on playaction and the deep ball.

Porter was the only Steeler to make Trapasso’s list. Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton has a case to be made but lost out to Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Carter, having an incredible season, and New Orleans Saints’ Bryan Bresee. The cornerback opposite of Porter is Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon, the hard-hitting corner having a fine season. The Titans have one name on the list in LG Peter Skoronski, who will face the just-activated Cam Heyward tonight.