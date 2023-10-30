Mike Tomlin Confirms Joey Porter Jr. Is Steelers’ Full-Time Starting Corner

After spending the first half of the season getting eased him into playing time, rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. is the team’s full-time starter going forward regardless of injuries around him. During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin was asked if Porter has done enough to be the Steelers’ starter.

“He has,” Tomlin responded.

The door was opened in part due to injuries at the position. CB Levi Wallace missed Sunday’s game due to a foot injury — Tomlin said he is questionable for Thursday night — shifting Patrick Peterson to right cornerback in replacing him. Porter, who battled a calf injury during the week, got the start at left cornerback. He played 59 snaps, 83 percent of the defensive output, and finished the game with five tackles.

Overall, he’s enjoyed a strong rookie season and been competitive in coverage, including in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s recorded 14 tackles with three breakups and an interception.

With Porter cemented at left corner, Peterson will continue to see time at right corner and work in the slot, especially in passing situations.

Drafted at the top of the second round, Porter began the season playing only in dime packages before seeing his role slowly expand throughout the season. Yesterday was his first official NFL start.