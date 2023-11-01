Watch: Three Great Reps From CB Joey Porter Jr.

Bringing you guys another video today. Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. earned his first start in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While there was a coverage bust to his side on RB Travis Etienne’s long touchdown, he otherwise had a solid performance.

Here, we’re breaking down three consecutive reps he had that led to a Jaguars three-and-out. Great reps that show his eye discipline, man-coverage ability, and improved tackling to get the Steelers’ defense off the field.

