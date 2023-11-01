Cameron Heyward Activated Off IR, Will Play Against Titans

Good news for the Steelers today, as they’ll officially get DL Cameron Heyward back for their Week Nine matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The team announced that Heyward was activated off the reserved/injured list, and he will start his second game of the season tomorrow.

We have activated DT Cam Heyward from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/fOnQXLFIgL — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 1, 2023

Heyward hinted at his return on Twitter earlier today, and now it’s official. He originally suffered a torn abductor on top of a core muscle injury in Pittsburgh’s Week One loss to the San Francisco 49ers and hasn’t played since. He’s a huge piece for the Steelers, as he’s one of the best defensive linemen in football and he’ll bring some pass rush juice while helping the Steelers run defense against Derrick Henry.

It was a move that was expected after he logged full practices each of the last two days, in addition to a full practice last Friday. But he wasn’t activated off IR ahead of the Steelers’ Week Eight game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’ll make his return in primetime in front of an Acrisure Stadium crowd that’s sure to be loud.

This injury was Heyward’s first major injury since he tore his pectoral during the 2016 season, and his return couldn’t come at a better time. The Steelers are coming off a loss to Jacksonville, and they need to avoid falling to 4-4 with a loss against the Titans. Heyward’s boost will not only be beneficial on the field but also in the locker room, as it should provide morale and Heyward is a proven leader.

The Steelers will still be without FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was ruled out with a groin injury he suffered against Jacksonville for the Week Nine matchup, but Heyward’s return is a positive sign that this team is finally getting closer to full health. TE Pat Freiermuth and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. still remain on IR, although McFarland could be activated ahead of the game tomorrow.

As the Steelers had 52 players on their active roster, no corresponding move was needed with Heyward’s return. Pittsburgh’s roster is now back to 53 players.