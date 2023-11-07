Injury Roundup: Mike Tomlin Says Minkah Fitzpatrick Is ‘Improving,’ Not Ruling Him Out For Packers Game

Ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Mike Tomlin offered insight into the team’s injury outlook. Speaking to reporters during his weekly press conference via the team’s YouTube channel, Tomlin said NT Montravius Adams will be monitored throughout the week after suffering an ankle injury against the Tennessee Titans. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick is “improving” and Tomlin did not rule him out for Sunday’s contest.

Tomlin also confirmed that LB Cole Holcomb is out for the season.

“Adams had an ankle injury. We’ll follow him throughout the week in terms of his availability. Cole Holcomb obviously is out for the season with the knee injury. Some existing injuries. Minkah is improving. We’ll see what the week holds for him and see if there’s a potential for availability at the latter part of the week,” Tomlin said. “Some other bumps and bruises associated with play. But we got additional days and so that’s a good thing. It’s great to have Cam [Heyward] back in action. He probably played a little bit more than I wanted him to. And so the additional days for him on the other side of that performance is big.”

Montravius Adams (ankle) will be monitored this week. Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) "is improving." Will have to see what the future holds this week for him, per Tomlin #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 7, 2023

Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury early in the team’s Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was quickly ruled out of the team’s Week Nine win over Tennessee, in part because it was a short week. The fact Tomlin is at least leaving a light on for him is an encouraging sign. If he can’t play, Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal will handle the bulk of the safety work.

Adams was injured on the first snap of the game and exited after the following play. He was replaced by rookie Keeanu Benton, who shined throughout the game. Pittsburgh also got back Heyward for the Titans game, a boost to the Steelers’ front and defense.

Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury on Thursday and was placed on injured reserve Monday. Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts should see additional snaps in his absence while Mark Robinson could rotate in.

As Tomlin notes, the Thursday game created a “mini bye” for the Steelers, who used the weekend to rest up. That was especially important for someone like Heyward, logging 41 snaps in his first game back from the groin injury he suffered in Week One against the San Francisco 49ers.

Pittsburgh will release their first injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon.

The Steelers and Packers kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.