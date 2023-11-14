Fines And Punishment: Steelers Leading NFL In (Literally) Costly Plays Through Week Nine

Every Saturday, the NFL hands down fines for the previous week of games. The collective bargaining agreement dictates fines for certain penalties and other non-penalized infractions, such as lowering the crown of your helmet, unsportsmanlike conduct, and unnecessary roughness, among others. These fines are collected and donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to help former players in need as well as the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety, and wellness of athletes at all levels.

Here is a list of fineable offenses and their fine amounts as laid out in the NFL and NFLPA’s collective bargaining agreement:

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the NFL for the 2023 season in both the total number of fines and the dollar amount of the fines levied. They have been docked $379,082 through Week Nine across 19 different fines. That is nearly 50 percent more than the next highest team, the Buffalo Bills, with $201,664 charged.

TEAM $ of fines % $ of fines # of fines % # of fines Grand Total $3,467,939 253 PIT $379,082 10.93% 19 7.51% BUF $201,664 5.82% 14 5.53% BAL $200,832 5.79% 11 4.35% ATL $173,672 5.01% 9 3.56% DEN $165,940 4.78% 11 4.35% SEA $146,102 4.21% 12 4.74% NE $139,464 4.02% 8 3.16% WAS $131,691 3.80% 10 3.95% LV $130,292 3.76% 11 4.35% NYJ $127,333 3.67% 9 3.56% DAL $119,201 3.44% 9 3.56% TEN $114,066 3.29% 7 2.77% HOU $109,572 3.16% 6 2.37% MIA $108,905 3.14% 7 2.77% MIN $107,871 3.11% 9 3.56% NYG $100,008 2.88% 8 3.16% KC $98,406 2.84% 8 3.16% CLE $88,885 2.56% 8 3.16% CHI $80,691 2.33% 4 1.58% DET $75,623 2.18% 7 2.77% LAC $64,971 1.87% 4 1.58% SF $63,045 1.82% 5 1.98% GB $56,323 1.62% 6 2.37% ARI $56,202 1.62% 5 1.98% IND $55,502 1.60% 5 1.98% NO $54,609 1.57% 6 2.37% PHI $53,491 1.54% 5 1.98% TB $51,456 1.48% 6 2.37% LAR $48,150 1.39% 7 2.77% ARZ $45,085 1.30% 4 1.58% CIN $38,920 1.12% 4 1.58% BLT $29,105 0.84% 3 1.19% CAR $27,696 0.80% 3 1.19% JAX $12,778 0.37% 2 0.79% HST $11,306 0.33% 1 0.40%

This is quite substantial for a team that has already had its bye week when half of the league has not. One less game played than half the league through Week Nine but a lot more fines incurred.

This list only includes on-field infractions, so things like the $25,000 fine to Diontae Johnson for being critical of referees wouldn’t be included in the figures. There are also some possible appeals that don’t appear to be adjusted on the gameday accountability list released by the NFL Operations website.

Damontae Kazee leads the team in the number of fines received with four, including two for unnecessary roughness in Week Eight. Jaylen Warren leads the team in the dollar value of his fines with $97,112 across two fines for unnecessary roughness and leading with his helmet. That $97,112 figure accounts for 11.16% of Warren’s base salary for 2023.

Fifteen of the Steelers’ fines are linked to unnecessary roughness. They also have three for unsportsmanlike conduct and one for a hit on the quarterback.

The NFL Operations page says that 253 total fines have been handed out. There is a fine on 1.21% of all plays. They also say that “about $4 million a year” in fines have been given out since 2011. The 2023 season already has a grand total of $3,467,939 given out in on-field infractions. The league is on pace to blow away its annual average of fines given out.