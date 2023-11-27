‘Finally Looked Like An Offense’: 33rd Team’s Rich Gannon Pleased With Steelers’ Offensive Showing Against Bengals

What a difference a change makes.

In the first game following the firing of former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense looked like a competent, modern NFL offense in Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Though the Steelers scored just 16 points in the win, there was a different feel to the offense in general.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger certainly saw it and felt it based on the number of downfield shots that the Steelers took in the matchup. So, too, did former NFL quarterback and 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon.

In a video for the 33rd Team Sunday night, Gannon stated that the Steelers finally looked like an offense, adding that the offense was very efficient against the Bengals and had great balance overall.

“There was a different feel, different vibe with this Pittsburgh offense. I felt like they were more aggressive. I felt like they were taking more opportunities to push the ball down the field. They got the tight end involved. Pat Freiermuth had over a hundred yards receiving. They finally looked like an offense, and for the first time this season, they outgained the opponent, if you could imagine that,” Gannon stated, according to video via the 33rd Team. “Now, look, Rome wasn’t built in a day. It’s not like they’re [going to] go out and score 35 points because they make a change with the coordinator. But they were very efficient and very effective on the road against a pretty good Cincinnati defense.

“They ran for over a hundred yards. Najee Harris had a hundred yards rushing. The quarterback continues to take good care of the football; 208 pass attempts from Kenny Pickett, and he’s yet to throw an interception during that stretch.”

There certainly was a different feel, a different vibe to the Steelers’ offense Sunday under co-offensive coordinators Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan. Running back Jaylen Warren stated there was more communication offensively with the changes, and that communication led to a more efficient, aggressive offense on Sunday in the win over the Bengals.

The Steelers were certainly more aggressive, taking consistent downfield shots throughout the game. Pickett had two 20-plus air yard completions in the win over the Bengals, which matched the amount he had through the first 10 games of the season. That’s a damning stat.

He connected with Diontae Johnson on a 39-yard strike and later hit George Pickens for a 43-yard gain on a slot fade in the fourth quarter. There were also the 29- and 24-yard completions to tight end Pat Freiermuth up the seam, utilizing the middle of the field and making the pass-catching tight end a major component of the offense after being largely under-utilized when healthy.

That changed on Sunday.

The 29-yard completion to Freiermuth on the Steelers’ second drive of the game was a big indicator for Gannon on what type of day it was going to be. Not only that, he was able to take away a lot of positives from Sullivan calling plays in his first game with the Steelers in the role, though it certainly wasn’t his first time doing it in the NFL.

“And this was a good indicator that they were gonna be a little bit more aggressive and work the middle of the field and try and get the tight end going again in this offense,” Gannon said of Pickett’s early strike to Freiermuth. “But I thought there were a lot of positives about Mike Sullivan. He got the play in early. You didn’t see a delay of game penalties or timeouts or communication issues and breakdowns; they were more explosive. They ran it. They threw it, the offense, did their part in the big win over the Cincinnati Bengals.”

The offense certainly did its part. The Steelers possessed the football for more than 37 minutes and simply dominated the Bengals’ defense, doing largely whatever they wanted to do. It helped that the offensive line had a strong day from a pass-protection standpoint.

It all came together, and not through coincidence, in the first game post-Canada. Let’s see if they can build off it now.