Film Room: Steelers Seal Win With Two Big-Time INTs

After allowing plenty of splash plays to the Green Bay Packers, it took longer than expected for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense to make splash in a positive direction for them. But by game’s end, QB Jordan Love, who had thrown an interception in five of his last six games, tossed two. And they sealed another close win for the Steelers. As if there was any other kind.

Let’s break down the two plays.

The first came with 3:32 left in the game, the Steelers up 23-19. On 2nd and 9, Love took a shot on an out ‘n up to WR Christian Watson. Aligned with a reduced split to the boundary, Watson tried to bait CB Patrick Peterson with an out route before turning upfield.

But Peterson, the savvy vet that he is, doesn’t bite on the out. Watson doesn’t sell it all that well anyway, but Peterson understands the situation that even if Watson is running the out, to let him have it and play for third down. He may have also seen something on tape that suggested this route was coming.

Regardless, Peterson doesn’t bite and drive to the sideline. He’s patient and turns his hips once Watson stems vertically to the sideline. With reduced space in the red zone, there’s less of a concern about getting beat deep downfield. He then does a great job to get his head around and find the football in the air. He keys it the whole way and times his deflection perfectly, reaching out to bat the ball with his left hand. It bounces into the arms of S Keanu Neal, who finishes the play with the interception and runback (which he would unfortunately be hurt on and leave the game, but he seems to be okay, though).

Overall, a big-time play with Peterson. Good discipline, good technique, and finish.

The second is pretty obvious. Very similar to last week, the final defensive play of the game. Pittsburgh knows Green Bay has to put the ball in the end zone here. Three seconds left, down four, it’s the final play. That allows them to play essentially “sticks” coverage, playing the marker, which in this case is the goal line. Effectively, seven defenders on the chalk with a four-man rush.

It’s a little surprising Love got rid of the ball so quickly instead of running around and trying to see if something would open up. The pocket did begin to collapse on him so perhaps that’s why he chucked it. Like Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis, Love throws down the right seam. But Damontae Kazee steps in front and picks it off.

Probably no reason to run this one out the way that he did, sliding is preferred, but he did at least try to go out of bounds, though it resulted in Danny Smith getting wrecked and an end-game skirmish.

The Steelers’ defense has more issues after losing LB Kwon Alexander and certainly didn’t play a great game overall. Far too many big plays allowed, and the pass rush wasn’t consistent enough overall. Love should’ve been sacked more than once on 40 passing attempts. But the defense did enough to earn the victory. As has been the formula all season, take the ball away when the game is close to come out on top.