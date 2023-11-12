Watch: Patrick Peterson Tips Pass In End Zone, Leading To Keanu Neal Interception

With their backs against the wall, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense stood up and made a play.

Specifically, veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson made a play.

Facing a 2nd and 9 at the Pittsburgh 14-yard line, the Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love took a shot to the end zone, looking for second-year receiver Christian Watson. Peterson was right there to make a play.

In tight coverage along the left sideline, Peterson got a hand on the pass from Love, tipping the ball in the air. That led to an interception from veteran safety Keanu Neal, giving Pittsburgh the football after a return from Neal out past the 25-yard line late in the game.

Peterson, who has struggled throughout the day in coverage but did have a blocked extra point to his name that played a key factor in Green Bay’s aggressiveness late in the game, made a perfect play on the football. Staying in Watson’s hip pocket, he turned and found the football, tipping the pass and helping the defense ultimately get off the field.

It was the first turnover of the day created by the Steelers, and it was a big one.