Depot After Dark: Steelers Low TDs, Pickett’s Kind Gesture, ESPN Betting Restrictions

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 10.

In Search Of Touchdowns

Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense showing small but sure signs of life since their bye week, scoring touchdowns this season have still be an obvious problem. Pittsburgh ranks 30th in offensive touchdowns this season with 11, only ahead of the New York Giants (nine) and New York Jets (eight).

They’ll look to climb out of the basement this weekend against the Green Bay Packers, who will likely be without two key pieces in CB Jaire Alexander and LB Quay Walker.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Pickett’s Kindness

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett made one young fan’s day when he hosted Landyn Strosnider and his mom for a tour of the team facility on Thursday. As told by WPXI’s Shelby Cassesse, Pickett surprised Strosnider, diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year, as their tour guide for the day. They walked around the team facility and played catch on the team’s practice field later in the day.

For Pickett, he knew how much that moment meant.

“I could see it in his eyes when he walked through here,” Pickett told Cassesse. “He had a smile on his face walking around the facility. Having a catch was awesome with him. I had a great day. I hope he did too.”

You can watch the full story by again clicking the link here.

ESPN Betting Rules

I know this isn’t directly related to Pittsburgh but it’s an interesting media note for the gambling-focused world we live in as sports betting becomes legalized across the country, including in Pennsylvania. It’s opened the door for new ethical questions and the relationships between sportsbooks and media outlets.

On the verge of starting their ESPN Bet channel, the Worldwide Leader is enacting new gambling restrictions for those who work for ESPN. From Awful Announcing, who has the details via a memo released to employees.

“Do not place bets on games or events you are assigned to work or cover. For example, production personnel or journalists working on-site or off-site at or on a sporting event must abstain from betting on that particular game or event.

Talent designated as Reporters and Insiders are prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet on the properties (e.g., NFL, college football, NBA) they regularly cover. Employees who learn Confidential Information from Reporters or Insiders should never use such information for betting-related purposes.”

It also makes other notes to not use information gathered in reporting for betting advantages to not letting relationships and betting lines influence stories. It’s all important and rather obvious information. The question is – can it be upheld? ESPN’s policy may be sound but enforcing it will be far more difficult to do. It’s an ongoing question as gambling and sports get into bed together compared to 20 years ago when all sports leagues kept them far away.