Green Bay Packers Week Ten Friday Injury Report: Jaire Alexander Doubtful For Sunday

After not practicing at all this week, both CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and LB Quay Walker (groin) have been ruled doubtful for the Green Bay Packers’ Sunday matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Assuming he can’t go, Alexander is a big loss to Green Bay’s secondary, while it’s the second game in a row that Walker will likely miss with a groin issue. Walker has 66 total tackles this season. Neither player was able to get on the field for practice this week, which makes their status for Sunday especially up in the air.

Alexander is Green Bay’s top cornerback, and while he doesn’t have an interception this year, he does have four passes defensed and 10 interceptions throughout his career. He’s also a two-time All-Pro.

DT Kenny Clark (shoulder) remained limited today, as did FS Rudy Ford, who missed Week Nine with a calf injury. OT Yosh Nijman (knee), who started at left tackle against the Rams in Week Nine, was limited Friday, as were G Elgton Jenkins (knee), G Jon Runyan (neck) and C Josh Myers (knee). The Packers offensive line looks like a banged-up bunch, but given that all Jenkins, Runyan, and Myers were able to log practices throughout the week, it would be a surprise if any were ruled out for Sunday. All were marked as questionable except for Jenkins, who has no injury designation for Sunday.

RB Aaron Jones was also limited Friday with a hamstring injury, although he is expected to play against the Steelers as he has no injury designation for Sunday. Stopping him and RB A.J. Dillon will be a key for Pittsburgh on Sunday. WR Christian Watson also no longer has an injury designation after logging full practices all week after going through concussion protocol.

Alexander and Walker would be big losses for Green Bay if they can’t go, and we’ll find out their status on Sunday.