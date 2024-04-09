Packers Preparing To Play Season Opener In Brazil Against Eagles, Likely Taking Steelers Out Of Running

Just a few weeks after Pittsburgh Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II said he didn’t expect the Steelers to play an international game during the 2024 season, that is becoming much more likely.

According to a tweet from ESPN Green Bay Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, the Packers appear to be gearing up to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL season opener in Brazil.

Packers’ president Mark Murphy stated Tuesday morning that, ““We’re either the first- or second-most popular team in Brazil,” according to Demovsky’s tweet.

Based on Packers president Mark Murphy’s comments this morning, it sounds like they’re preparing to open the season in Brazil against the Eagles. Speaking before the annual Tailgate Tour departed, Murphy said: “We’re either the first- or second-most popular team in Brazil.” pic.twitter.com/AObENaLxtV — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 9, 2024

Following the announcing of the opponents for the 2024 season and that the Eagles would host the season-opener in Brazil, the Steelers were one of nine teams that were up for potentially playing the Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil, at the Corinthians Arena on Friday, Sept. 6 to open the 2024 season.

The Steelers are one of nine opponents that will play the Eagles on the “road” this season as the Eagles will be the home team in Brazil.

But based on Murphy’s comments Tuesday about being one of the most popular teams in Brazil and adding Rooney’s comments just a few weeks ago regarding an international game for the 2024 season, it appears that the Steelers won’t be facing the Eagles in the season opener in South America.

The Corinthians Arena is home of the SC Corinthians soccer club. It was an official venue for the 2014 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2016 Olympic Games, though it has not been utilized on the world stage since.

Though the Steelers and Rooney have expressed interest in playing an international game again, there appears to be nothing on the horizon just yet. The Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac said in one of his chats in March that a game in Mexico could be coming in 2025. However, Rooney stated that the Steelers are pushing to get a game in Ireland in the next few seasons as the team continues to expand its footprint in Ireland.