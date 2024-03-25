Steelers Receive New Marketing Rights For Germany

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the idea of “Steeler Nation” isn’t just domestic. It’s international. And their brand-building just got stronger today. Announced by the team Monday afternoon, the Steelers received new rights to expand their marketing in Germany, receiving a “Global Markets License” in the country.

As the team website notes, Germany joins Ireland and Mexico as countries where Pittsburgh will have that opportunity.

“A ‘Global Markets Program’ license means that Germany joins Ireland and Mexico as markets in which the Steelers are able to carry out in-person activities such as fan and youth football activities. It also enables the Steelers to partake in corporate sponsorship and merchandise sales, as well as co-marketing relationships throughout the country of Germany.”

This license comes on the heels of the NFL spreading its footprint in Germany. The league played its first-ever regular-season game in Germany back in 2022 and held two games in Frankfurt this past year. A Week 9 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs and Week Ten draw pitting the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots.

Pittsburgh has had ties to Germany for several seasons. The team partners with the Männer aus Stahl podcast, translated to Men of Steel, dubbed as the team’s official podcast for German listeners. The show has included recent interviews with former P Pressley Harvin III and WR Santonio Holmes. The group got to visit Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Steelers have also shouted out die-hard fans living in Germany, highlighting this Man Cave back in December.

SNU Traditions: Dream Steelers fan cave in Deutschland | Pittsburgh Steelers https://t.co/xzEZ642Dua pic.twitter.com/j8MFfWJ9CH — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 20, 2023

While the Steelers will not play in Germany in 2024, they figure to play internationally sooner than later. They could wind up in Mexico or Ireland in 2025. The Steelers have one of the NFL’s most recognized brands and being able to expand is good for them and good for football. Pittsburgh has held youth and other camps in Mexico, also staging a kicking tryout last summer that led to one prospect being invited to rookie minicamp while it is set to hold its first-ever kicking camp in Ireland next month.